It was very hot on Tuesday in the courtroom in Nassau in the Bahamas, where Sam Bankman-Fried had to appear in court. The former CEO and founder of the fallen crypto exchange FTX, who was arrested on the island group on Monday, had put on a suit on this very day – while he usually always appears in public in a shabby T-shirt.

It is in a report by Reuters news agency about a six-hour session in which Bankman-Fried’s lawyers failed to get him out on bail. The judge, who, according to the report, forgot “Samuel’s” surname on several occasions, was sensitive to the prosecutor’s argument that Bankman-Fried would try to flee.

During the hearing, the defense had proposed that Bankman-Fried pay $ 250,000 in cash as surety. And he would wear an anklet. To no avail: ‘SBF’ remains behind bars on the archipelago, where the head office of FTX was located and where Bankman-Fried owned several apartments. In February, the judge will consider Bankman-Fried’s possible extradition to the United States.

“I never tried to commit fraud,” said Sam Bankman-Fried in early December.

Photo Dante Carrer/Reuters



Bankman-Fried’s arrest on Monday kicked off a week of blows for the 30-year-old billionaire: personally, for FTX (now run by restructuring specialist John Ray III), and for the crypto industry at large.

The turmoil surrounding FTX started last month. On November 2, reports from crypto news site showed Coindesk that FTX was very closely connected to Alameda, a trading house founded by Bankman-Fried, among others. Bankman-Fried is said to have funneled around $10 billion to Alameda through a built-in system. Customers tried to withdraw their money from FTX in droves, but the company lacked the liquidity to make payouts. Binance, a competitor of FTX, said it was considering buying FTX to protect users, but backed off. On November 11, Bankman-Fried filed for bankruptcy of FTX.

What had happened here? Bankman-Fried denied, in the weeks between bankruptcy and arrest, that there had been any ill will. “I have never tried to commit fraud” he said on Dec. 1 during a conference of The New York Times. Bankman-Fried stressed that while he had made mistakes, he said he had not done so intentionally. “I had a duty and I neglected it. But I have not committed any fraud.” When asked whether he deliberately mixed different cash flows, he responded in the negative. “We underestimated the risks.”

Charge of fraud

The American authorities see this very differently, it turned out last Tuesday. The US Attorney General’s Office and the US financial market regulators SEC and CFTC all accused him of fraud. He allegedly improperly used money from customers at FTX for Alameda and misled investors and customers about the financial health of FTX and Alameda. He would also have laundered the proceeds and would have violated US campaign finance laws. New York City Attorney Damian Williams said on Tuesday that Bankman-Fried made illegal campaign donations to both Democrats and Republicans, using “stolen money from clients.” He spoke of “one of the largest fraud cases in American history”.

Politicians from both parties are now quite upset with the donations originating from Bankman-Fried, and therefore contaminated, the AP news agency reported this week. Some say they are now transferring the money to charities. If they do, Bankman-Fried’s cryptodollars will soon end up in unexpected places: California food banks, the Planned Parenthood organization that promotes safe abortion, and Storyknife, an Alaskan retreat for women writers.

Meanwhile, this week it turned out that the turmoil in the crypto world has not just subsided. Customers of Binance, the competitor of FTX, withdrew about $ 1 billion from the crypto exchange. In a Twitter conversation, owner and founder Changpeng Zhao — or “CZ,” as he’s known — felt compelled to reassure clients and investors about the amounts withdrawn, business newspaper reported Financial Times. Binance is financially healthy, Zhao assured. The withdrawal of money from Binance was only a logical response to Bankman-Fried’s arrest, Zhao wrote (“human behavior”, in his words).

Zhao, whether consciously or not, did not comment on the message from the Reuters news agency that the American authorities now also have Binance in their sights. There would be indications that money has been laundered.

Anti-money laundering legislation

Authorities in both the United States and Europe are clearly losing patience with the crypto world. During a hearing in the US Senate, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren announced bills against the use of cryptocurrencies in money laundering. The proposals are co-sponsored by Republican Roger Marshall. “Crypto has become the tool of choice for terrorists, ransom-demanding cyber-gangs, drug dealers and evil countries seeking to launder money,” Warren said at the hearing, quoted by AP.

The chairman of the German financial watchdog BaFin, Mark Branson, called for accelerated global regulation for the largely unregulated crypto world just hours after the US charges against Bankman-Fried. The idea of ​​growing the industry “like an adult playground” has proven to be the wrong approach, Branson said. “We have now seen the world of self-regulation. It’s not going to work.” Now is the time for “serious regulation,” said the BaFin chief.

At the beginning of this year, an important international supervisory body, the Financial Stability Board (FSB), also sounded the alarm about crypto investments. The crypto world is becoming increasingly intertwined with the ‘traditional’ financial system. For example, banks invest in cryptocurrencies or derivative financial products. The risks to financial stability could therefore “escalate quickly”, according to the Basel-based FSB, a body chaired by Klaas Knot, the president of De Nederlandsche Bank.

At the end of June, the member states of the European Union agreed on new rules for protecting investors in crypto products, also known as the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA). Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, mentioned this on Thursday during a press conference “not enough”, although she said she hopes that this EU legislation will “inspire others around the world to develop such a framework”.

It has been another turbulent week for the crypto world. From the left and right, from the US and Europe, the call for more regulation is growing. Meanwhile, the world’s largest crypto exchange has also been linked to money laundering.

