Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 08/30/2023 – 7:29 pm

In August, Serasa launched a new version of the Score Manual, an official document that gathers all information about the main thermometer on the market. The Manual explains the criteria that make up the evaluation system, provides guidelines for improving credit scores in the market and helps consumers not to fall into scams.

Available free of charge on the Serasa website, the new document has been fully updated to keep up with the changes in the new version 3.0 of Score. The main novelty is the possibility for the user to share bank details, giving Brazilians more autonomy in building their own score.

The bank connection allows for a more accurate and accurate analysis of all financial transactions, such as the available balance, the account holder’s investments and his or her overdraft history. This is important information, especially for people with little credit or financial history, which can significantly contribute and be a great lever in the result of the score.

When opting for version 3.0, the consumer decides whether he wants to establish a more direct and close relationship with Serasa, making his Score indicator more personalized and faithful to his reality.

How to make the Banking Connection? Check it step by step:

Step 1 – Go to the website:

Access the website www.serasa.com.br, enter your CPF and fill out a brief registration form. When accessing the platform, all the consumer’s financial information will already appear on the screen.

2nd Step – Choose the option “Connect your bank details”:

By clicking on the button, check the available institutions and choose the desired account to make the connection. Consumers will be able to connect as many institutions as they want among the options available so far.

Step 3 – Fill in the account details:

Enter the information requested for the connection, filling in the branch, account number and the same password as the bank application. Check if the data is correct and, after reading the terms of consent, click on the boxes to authorize. Then click on “Connect”.

4th Step – See the details and understand your Serasa Score:

Ready! In this step, the chosen account is already connected to the calculation of your Serasa Score. Check your score and tips to keep and or increase your points. By clicking on “Continue”, you will be able to see all the connection details and, if you are interested in making other connections, select the “Connect other accounts” button to repeat the operation.

Beware of scams

Another important update is the guidelines for combating fraud. Consumers will find information to help identify Score-related scams, demystify false information – such as the impossibility of paying someone to increase their credit score. Only the consumer himself can take some actions that contribute to improving his score.

“This is the only official document to obtain accurate information about credit scores”, warns Serasa specialist Wesley Brandão about the importance of the Manual to prevent fraud. “It is very important that consumers do not use information sent by profiles from chat applications, such as WhatsApp or Telegram, nor from social networks and other sites”.

The Score Manual version 3.0 also features educational content that reinforces the advantages of a good credit score. See some of them below:

Renegotiate and settle debts: this is the first step to improving your score. Without this action, the market cannot analyze the consumer’s record and, consequently, increase the chances of a good score.

Organize finances: knowing how much you earn and how much you spend per month is the beginning of better financial control. That way, it’s easier to know how much money you have to pay each expense and organize yourself so you don’t default.

Update data: the more accurate the consumer’s information is in the credit bureaus, such as Serasa (age, address, telephone, among other data), the more reliable your registration will be.