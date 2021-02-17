From Hegel to Badiou, philosophy never ceases to be confronted with the enigma of singularity. But, what is the singular? Is it the unique, or rather the surprising, the disconcerting, the unexpected? Alain Badiou tends to call it “the event”, which for him is something that takes place in the world, “But which cannot be calculated from elements of this world itself”. ” It happens “, he said in Being and Event, which was his first great book on philosophy (Seuil, 1988), and this is basically what he is repeating today to a class of Belgian high school students, in a new book he called Alain Badiou by Alain Badiou… To these young people, he praises Plato, with whom philosophy began, and whom he admires for having said and written that he who has never been in love “Cannot be a philosopher”. Badiou is one of the rare philosophers who undertakes to speak directly to young people. Socrates had been sentenced to death because he had been accused of “To corrupt the youth”; and it is in his footsteps that Badiou is situated, precisely in this objective. That is to say “Get out of nihilism, which is a form of adhesion to the decomposed character of the contemporary world”. He explains there that philosophy organizes an opening towards a new life, “A real life as opposed to the fallacious life offered to us today by the capitalist market and the cult of money” . About ten years ago, a young philosopher then considered to be his best disciple rebelled against him, reproaching him for his excessively mathematical spirit (especially when Badiou had peremptorily declared that “Ontology is mathematics”).But here the thinker seems to place philosophy between poetry and mathematics, for he remembers that philosophy emerged in a language that was still poetic (in Homer as in Parmenides). Mehdi Belhaj Kacem had titled his firebrand After Badiou. Today, this “after” is a “with”. It is time regained. Badiou is in any case an unclassifiable author, who writes novels, philosophical and political essays, and even plays.