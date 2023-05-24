And not only that, but US intelligence has advanced a lot in the field of work automation, says its director, Frank Whitworth.

This came after the intelligence agency took over the management of the most prominent artificial intelligence projects in the US Department of Defense since last January, and it was called “Maven”, according to the “Defense News” website.

“We’ve made great strides” in geolocation accuracy, said Frank Whitworth.

What is the Maven project?

The “Maven” project was introduced in 2017 to collect full-motion data, images and videos from unmanned systems such as drones and others, and then process and employ them to track targets in a very fast way.

Within the US intelligence community, the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is tasked with processing and analyzing imagery collected by satellites and other aerial monitoring tools such as drones, as well as mapping.

Whitworth didn’t go into details of Project Maven for security reasons, but noted that military leaders are very excited about the tool’s growth. He pointed out that the intelligence agency will expand its cooperation with academic and industrial circles to develop the project.

Spot the targets in the pictures