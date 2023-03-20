Exactly two hundred years ago on Thursday, the last witch trial in the Netherlands took place in the Twickelervaart near Delden. A last belch of a superstition that claimed the lives of thousands of women. Hundreds of local residents saw how 43-year-old Hendrika Hofhuis stepped into the icy water. “This is a deep black page in our history.”

