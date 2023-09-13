The wait comes to an end with the next launch of the operating system iOS 17 of Manzana. This software update brings with it a host of new features that promise to transform the way we experience and share our daily emotions.

In an increasingly digital and connected world, our relationship with technology has evolved.

Apple, one of the leading innovative companies in the technology market, is preparing to take this relationship one step further with the addition of a feature that will revolutionize how we understand and manage our emotions.

Despite the debates surrounding mental health, several studies have shown that keeping a regular record of your feelings can be beneficial.

With iOS 17, Apple introduces a mood and emotion tracking tool to its Health app, known as “experience sampling” in the emotion research community.

This technique allows users to explore their emotions more deeply and consciously.

The most notable feature of this update is the ability for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch users to record their emotions in real time.

Users can describe their feelings on a sliding scale ranging from “very unpleasant” to “very pleasant.” This precision in the range of emotions allows for a more faithful representation of how we feel at any given moment.

Additionally, Apple offers users a list of adjectives to label their emotions more specifically.

This not only helps us better understand our current emotional state, but also encourages reflection on the different facets of our emotions. Are you feeling joy, nostalgia, anxiety or gratitude? iOS 17 gives you the tool to express it.

But the innovation doesn’t stop there. Users also have the option to indicate which factors have influenced their emotional state. Health, fitness, relationships, work, finances and current events are just a few examples of the factors that can be selected.

This provides a more complete understanding of what is behind our emotions, allowing us to identify patterns and make more informed decisions.

The main goal of this update is to provide users with daily and weekly summaries of their emotional states, supplemented with data on factors that could have contributed to their mood.

Apple aims to help users develop greater emotional awareness and resilience by providing tools to better understand their own emotions.

Apple’s iOS 17 promises an exciting future where your devices will be able to understand and reflect your emotions. With this innovative mood and emotion tracking feature, the path to greater emotional awareness and resilience is within reach.

Get ready for a new level of emotional interaction with your Apple devices. Technology becomes an ally for self-discovery and emotional well-being in a constantly evolving digital age.