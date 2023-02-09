Home page politics

Sahra Wagenknecht and Gerhart Baum as guests of Sandra Maischberger on February 8th, 2023 © Screenshot: ARD / maischberger. the week

Is peace with Russia still conceivable? Left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht expresses her opinion on Maischberger.

Berlin – “Your analysis ignores reality”, accompanied by applause from the scene, the FDP veteran Gerhart Baum delivers a speech battle with Sahra Wagenknecht from the left. Sandra Maischberger brought the two politicians together again for her political talk on the subject of Ukraine. A year ago – shortly before the Russian troops marched in – the two discussed Russia’s role.

The emotional intensity of the interlocutors seems new, but also surprising. Baum, who was German interior minister under Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in the late 1970s, repeats what he has said several times: Peace in Ukraine is not possible as long as Vladimir Putin is in power. Wagenknecht, on the other hand, concedes that the western allies have more clout: the left has a duty to end the Ukraine war.

“Maischberger” – these guests discussed with:

Gerhart Baum (FDP) – Former Federal Minister of the Interior

– Former Federal Minister of the Interior Sahra Wagenknecht (The Left) – Members of the Bundestag

– Members of the Bundestag Helge Schneider – Musician and cabaret artist

As experts:

Cherno Jobatey – Editor-at-Large at Focus Online

– Editor-at-Large at Focus Online Dagmar Rosenfeld – Editor-in-Chief world on Sunday

– Editor-in-Chief world on Sunday Markus Feldenkirchen – Writer, commentator on the phoenix show “Rosenfeld/Feldenkirchen”

Most of the viewers should already be familiar with the arguments of both sides, which makes the discussion sometimes lengthy. Wagenknecht demands a halt to German arms deliveries. Baum considers the idea of ​​his neighbor to be “naive”. Maischberger also seems to be rather skeptical about the judgment of the left, confronting Wagenknecht with their fatal misjudgment: “You said at the time: ‘Russia does not want to invade the Donbass’. How can you be so wrong?”

FDP politician Gerhart Baum says: “Putin is not capable of peace”

Wagenknecht answers evasively. She did point out the danger of the situation and discussed the fact that Russia would also defend an expansion of NATO with military means, Wagenknecht justifies and leaves no doubt as to who she believes to be the real aggressor: convinced: This war would have been avoidable.” Despite the bloody battles and losses on both sides, the left-wing politician also sees a chance for peace through a “diplomatic initiative”.

Neither side could win this war militarily, Wagenknecht continued, the war had to be ended at the “negotiating table”. So she asks herself, “Why not today? But the day after tomorrow or in three years…” In view of the many victims and the risk of escalation, which also affects Germany, this attitude is irresponsible – for which she gets applause from the audience.

Baum sees Putin as incapable of negotiating: He has nothing but war

The goal must be “peace and freedom”, agrees Gerhart Baum. However, the experienced politician sees a connection to Stalinism in the Russian government under Putin. “Putin is not a year of peace,” said Baum. The motive of the Russian head of state, who has been in power for 20 years, is “aggression”: “Putin has nothing else but war.” And he reminds: Putin’s declared goal is the annihilation of Ukraine.

When Maischberger fades in excerpts from the current speech on the occasion of the ongoing Second World War battle in Stalingrad, in which Putin draws parallels to today’s armed conflict and criticizes the German arms deliveries, Baum breaks out. “Impossible”. Baum continues: Putin “set the whole world on fire,” says the politician, who was shaped by the Cold War. It is important to make it clear: “We are not defenseless as democracies.”

Maischberger wants to know from Wagenknecht: Do you want to found your own party?

Wagenknecht still sees possibilities: The West must make an offer that provides for “neutrality and a freezing of the front lines” in order to then negotiate about Donbass and Crimea. She also considers an internationally supervised vote in the occupied territories to be conceivable.

Maischberger then asked Wagenknecht whether she wanted to found a new party because of the internal party disputes. She avoids the question, but Maischberger doesn’t give up. When she gets no answer, she turns to Gerhart Baum: “Would you advise Mrs. Wagenknecht to do this?” He replies without hesitation: “No”. Wagenknecht smiles tormented.

Helge Schneider stays out of the discussion about arms deliveries: I don’t understand anything about it

Musician Helge Schneider, who appears on the show with a stick, is much more relaxed on the subject of arms deliveries: “I don’t even talk about what I have no idea,” says the 67-year-old. He can’t build tanks or weapons, can’t even aim or shoot, and has refused military service three times. He has now “listened” to the debate of the previous speakers, Schneider begins. But when Maischberger wants to know how he found her, Schneider simply replies: “Well …” – so he has the laughter of the audience on his side. Maischberger wants to know which of the two he likes better. And Schneider also lands a punch line with his next answer: “Wagenknecht”, he says, “she had the nicer dress”.

But Schneider also became emotional when it came to the criticism of “cultural appropriation”, which white jazz musicians like Schneider would also have to put up with. “Again and again, people are inventing rules these days to figure out what else you can do,” says Schneider. He makes the music he feels. The entertainer emphatically: “And if someone then says that’s cultural appropriation, then I don’t give a shit.”

Conclusion of the “Maischberger. The week” talks

With regard to the arms deliveries, expert commentator Cherno Jobatey spoke of a déjà vu. The same feeling emerged during the discussion between Wagenknecht and Baum. This did not bring anything new, the excitement seemed exhausting in places. Helge Schneider, on the other hand, was relaxed and amused. One would have liked to have heard more from him at a later hour. (Verena Schulemann)