When it gets colder, we see fewer people outside, because they are en masse waiting for warmer times. Snow jumpers, on the other hand, appear just then. Just a little less massive. The Snow Jumper, Boreus hyemalis, you will never see in the summer. It is a dark bronze colored insect about half a centimeter. The head ends in an extension that looks rather beak-like. At the end of it are jaws with which it eats moss, but which can also process dead animals. As the name suggests, it can jump well – just about eight inches – which allows it to bridge pieces of snow. But he can also do it when there is no snow. Because of this behavior you could just think that you see a grasshopper hopping away from your feet. However, they are not active in winter. Nor is it a flea, although the snow jumper is also known as the snow flea.

Scorpion flies

I have to make a sidestep here, because that name snowflake isn’t even as crazy as it seems. Scientists have shown that fleas are related to the order to which the snowskippers belong: Mecoptera, or scorpion flies. Those aren’t flies. And of course they are not scorpions at all.

Now that the confusion is complete, we jump back to shifting sand and dry heathland with maidenhair, whether or not under a layer of snow, where snowskippers feel at home. They have spent two years in the soil as a larva, feeding on so-called rhizoids – root-like structures – of mosses, after which they pupate. At the beginning of winter, when it is not yet too cold, but damp, they emerge as adult insects.

The fact that snow jumpers can be active in winter is because their small body produces antifreeze. As a result, the temperature at which they freeze to death is considerably reduced and they are able to reproduce in that season. In fact, they do it exclusively during the cold part of the year. This is a rather rare trait that makes snowskippers real winter insects. Another typical adaptation to fresh conditions is the reduced wings. Females have no more than scales, while males have the shape of bare sickles. Flying in the cold would cost the insects far too much energy. They prefer to spend that energy on mating. That’s what the males use those crescent-shaped wing remnants for.

Ovipositor

In a copulating pair of snowskippers, the female is on top. She can be recognized by the ovipositor at the end of the abdomen; an elongated appendage that in this case does not indicate masculinity. The man sits below and clasps the bases of her legs with his sickles. He cages her, as it were, so that she cannot jump off him too easily. They can maintain this position for days. Snow jumpers also snuggle together during the cold winter months. But most people don’t see all this, because they are chilling inside.