Arthur Lira’s plate was chosen by the majority of deputies; President of the House was reappointed with record votes

The Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), was elected to the Board of Directors of the Chamber. The composition of the board includes center parties and opposing acronyms: the PL, from Jair Bolsonaroand the PT, from the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with 99 and 68 deputies, respectively. Lira had the support of 20 parties and formed a single broad block for his election. It won record votes with 464 votes out of the 509 deputies who voted.

Besides the presidency, the only other office with more than one candidate was the 2nd vice-presidency. disputed the vacancy Sóstenes Cavalcante (PL-RJ), on the Lira plate, and Luciano Vieira (PL-RJ), which registered a separate candidacy. The presidential ticket of the deputy from Alagoas prevailed and Cavalcante was elected with 385 votes. Viera had 94.

Read the composition of the Board of Directors and the votes received:

Deputy Secretaries:

After proclaiming the result, Lira called the chosen ones to compose the table. The term of office is 2 years.

On the eve of the election, Lira stated that the composition of her ticket for re-election was a gesture of “pacification” for including parties “antagonists”. The president of the Chamber articulated to have an expressive victory to increase its political force and its advantage in the negotiation of projects with the government.

Despite having the largest bench in the House, the PL ceded space to the Republicans for the 1st vice-presidency in exchange for the acronym’s support for the election of Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) to the presidency of the Senate. In victory for the Planalto, the senators elected Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) with 49. Marinho had 32 votes.

Support for the re-election of the current President of the House began to be announced by parties in November 2022. Lira had the support of the government. In the midst of negotiations to approve the ceiling-breaker PEC, the PT, Lula’s party, and the PSB, from the vice-president, Geraldo Alckmin, officially supported the re-election of Lira.

Watch the election for mayor: