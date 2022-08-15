Yesterday, the Tigres returned to the path of victory by convincingly beating Santos Laguna 2-0. The feline team was lord and master of the commitment, leaving the Torreón team with minimal options.
From the first minutes the French forward André-Pierre Gignac went to the front trying to open the scoring with shots from outside the area, although they went wide.
Due to the various opportunities in front, the goal was not long in coming, and at 26 ‘the Mexican appeared Sebastian Cordova who, after making a good individual play, took advantage by shooting inside the area, thus opening the scoring.
Already for the complementary part, the Colombian Luis Quinones he got his first goal of the tournament, by fighting and winning a ball to shoot with an accurate left shot beating the national team goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo.
Although not everything was rosy for the ‘U’ team, since at minute 60′ De Souza was sent off for a double yellow card. With this new expulsion, tigers already adds 6 players with the red card, and four consecutively. ‘Carioca’ joined the black list of bad boys made up of Sebastian Cordova, Luis Quinones, Juan Vigon, Jordy Caicedo Y Jesus Angle.
On the other hand, with this victory of tigers at home against the Warriors, continues with the positive streak without falling at home against the Laguneros, who have not won at the ‘Volcán’ since May 16, 2015, when they won by the minimum with a goal from Djaniny Tavares in the quarterfinals. end of the closing. In a regular tournament, Santos has not beaten the felines since February 17, 2010.
