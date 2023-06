How did you feel about the content of this article?

Argentine central bank headquarters in Buenos Aires: monetary authority said the small monthly deceleration in prices in May was “in line” with its projections | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The central bank of Argentina announced this Thursday (15) the maintenance of the reference interest rate at 97%, a day after the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) announced a slight monthly deceleration of prices in the country in May.

The board of the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (BCRA) took this decision even with the Indec numbers pointing to a variation in the accumulated in 12 months of 114.2%, higher than the interannual indicator of 108.8% in April, because inflation in the last month was 7.8% in comparison with April – the increase of the month before last over March had been 8.4%.

“In May, monthly inflation registered a deceleration in relation to the previous month, in line with the projections of the monetary authority. The various indicators of high frequency of wholesale and retail prices monitored by the BCRA suggest a further deceleration in the pace of price growth so far in June”, justified the Argentine central bank.

“The BCRA will continue to monitor the evolution of the general price level, the dynamics of the exchange market and the monetary aggregates to calibrate its interest rate policy and liquidity management”, added the BCRA.

Despite the monthly deceleration in prices in May, private consultants do not believe that there will be a change in the trend of rising inflation this year: consultancy LCG estimated that Argentina should end 2023 with inflation around 135%.