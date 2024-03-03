Behind the walls of the city: Anne Weber ran six hundred kilometers with a friend through Seine-Saint-Denis, the problem child among the French departments. What was she looking for there and what did she find? Out and about in the banlieue.

WHow it started can still be easily explained. Why it doesn't stop is less easy to say. A good friend had suggested that Anne Weber accompany her on his forays through the Seine-Saint-Denis department, which in France has number 93, the infamous neuf-trois. After the first walk came a second, a third – and when the book that Anne Weber wrote about these forays and which is currently being published was finished, the two of them had walked 600 kilometers back and forth through the Parisian suburbs. “And yet,” it says at the end of the book, “I feel that we are only at the beginning. But at the beginning of what?”

Dismayed by his own lack of interest

When Anne Weber meets me at Paris' Gare du Nord on a Friday morning in this mild winter, the sky hangs over the city as deep gray as in her book. When it starts to drizzle a little later as we cross a bridge somewhere in La Courneuve, the banlieue blends seamlessly into the image we have of it. The neuf-trois holds the highest crime rate and one of the highest poverty rates in the country; it is home to people from more than 130 nations and is considered one of the most densely populated departments in France.