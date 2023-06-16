Android Auto It establishes itself as the reference operating system for drivers, by offering a complete integration of Android phones in the car screen.

In addition to providing access to the main applications and data synchronization with the smartphone, this operating system continues to expand its functionalities through collaborations with third-party companies.

A prominent example is the new ability to open the garage door via Android Auto, an innovation that promises to further simplify the driving experience.

The Android Auto ecosystem continues to evolve, incorporating applications that offer more and more interesting functions.

A clear example is the Tailwind application, a device that has wireless connectivity and allows you to activate the opening of garage doors from your smartphone.

This application serves as an intermediary between the phone and the door, establishing a fluid communication that allows the door to be opened and closed with just a touch on the screen.

It is important to note that to use this feature it is necessary to have the Tailwind connectivity device installed on the garage door.

Despite this requirement, the ability to control your garage door from Android Auto is extremely convenient and adds an extra level of convenience. Opening and closing the garage door, which could previously be a cumbersome task, becomes a quick and easy process thanks to this new functionality.

If you don’t already have a compatible device, you can purchase one directly from the Tailwind website. We are pleased to inform you that they offer shipments to Spain, which makes it easy to purchase.

Prices for these devices start at $79, plus shipping costs. Without a doubt, this option represents a worthwhile investment for those who want to take their garage door automation to the next level.

In addition to being compatible with Android Auto, Tailwind’s device also seamlessly integrates with popular virtual assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, further expanding its possibilities for use in the home.

With each advance in Android Auto, drivers experience a significant improvement in their driving experience.

Opening the garage door through the car’s screen is just a sample of the many possibilities that this operating system offers.

As Android Auto continues to lead innovation in connected driving, we can expect more revolutionary features to be added in the near future.

We are excited to discover the surprises that await us in this exciting field of technological development.