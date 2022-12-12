The report revealed that the year 2022 will be an unforgettable year for India, as for the first time in history, one country, India, receives annual remittances of more than $100 billion, making it rank first in the list of the largest countries receiving remittances from expatriates in the world. 2022.

Indian employment development

The financial and economic expert, Dr. Hatem Al-Banna, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia Economy” that the remittances of Indians working abroad grew by 12 percent in 2022, touching a value of $ 100 billion, compared to $ 89.4 billion in 2021, indicating that the main reason is Reaching this figure is the development that has taken place in the characteristics of Indian workers working abroad during the last decade.

Al-Banna explains that the Indian migrant labor was previously based on manual skills that do not require a high level of education, and that achieve a low financial return, but a change has occurred in the structure of Indian labor, as the Asian country is able to export more educated human competencies, such as Doctors, engineers, and others, which makes them able to achieve high financial returns, and this explains why remittances coming from the United States ranked first as a source of remittances to India.

According to Al-Banna, the lesson that must be learned from India is that investing in people through spending on education creates human wealth capable of making a difference, noting that a country that has an educated human resource is able to export competencies that generate national income that contributes strongly to Raise the country’s economic growth levels.

The huge spread

For his part, says researcher in political and social economy d. Talib Saad, in an interview with the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, said that the very large Indian presence in the world, which ranges from 22 to 25 million people, is now able to supply the economy of his home country with huge amounts of foreign currency amounting to 100 billion dollars this year, pointing to The Indian labor force is now invading the world’s markets, from America to Europe and even Africa to the Gulf countries.

Saad reveals that the Indian state has succeeded in providing several facilities and incentives aimed at encouraging the country’s immigrants to invest in the field of industrial infrastructure so that they can contribute to the future of their country, noting that the Indian expatriates in the United States have been able to achieve great progress thanks to their skill in Information technology and scientific research sectors, which enabled them to occupy senior positions, and therefore the large financial transfers that India receives from America come with the support of these workers.

According to Saad, the great demand continues for Indian skills educated in the United States of America, Europe and developed Asian countries, and this will help India receive huge financial transfers that will exceed $100 billion annually in the coming years.