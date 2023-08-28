‘It’s always a bit exciting because you don’t know who you’re getting,’ says Hanneke Nordeman (42), stirring a pan of rice. “But: the more often you do this, the more relaxed it becomes.” Her husband Robert (44) is on his way to the Utrecht AZC ‘Star Lodge’ to pick up their dinner guest tonight, the Syrian refugee Hasan. The family takes part in the project once every two months Come & Eat by Eat Me Foundation, which wants to introduce refugees to the Dutch through a joint meal at the host family’s home – away from the not always ideal conditions of the (emergency) shelter. Nordeman, looking into the oven for a moment: “I always ask the guests in advance what they want to eat. Hasan wanted fish.”

Ten minutes later, Hasan Kamal Zaki enters the living room. The children Anneleen (15), Bob (13), Freek (11) and Joëlle (5) shake his hand and say their names. “To-be-named,” it sounds. Hasan has only been in the Netherlands for six weeks – after ten years in a Turkish refugee camp – but already speaks a few words of Dutch. And a little bit of English. Via Google Translate he is asked about his life in Syria and Turkey, after which Hasan tells his story in Arabic. After each sentence, the tin female voice sounds with a sometimes somewhat crooked translation, but communication actually goes well that way.

Then it’s time to sit down at the table. As an exception, the telephones are now allowed on the table, says Nordeman. On the dining table are several trays with side dishes including baked Lebanese bread and a colorful bowl of tomato salad with sumac; in the kitchen, Nordeman takes a large bowl of salmon, cherry tomatoes and green beans out of the oven. She prepared the rice for the first time in the ‘Middle Eastern’ way: tadhig. Thanks to tips from her Iranian friend Shima, the rice, which also contains saffron, now has a nice crispy crust. Nordeman calls it Shima rice. “Much tastier that way!” Anneleen calls after the first bite.

Son Bob says that he always likes it, such an unknown guest at the table. “Then you hear the story of the refugee and you get to know each other a bit, that is nice.” Children often come along too. “We often don’t understand them,” says Bob, “but it’s a lot of fun. Then we will jump on the trampoline together and stuff.”

Half an hour later, while making dessert, Nordeman talks about their motivation to participate in Come & Eat. “It is very enriching, you step completely outside your own bubble.” She and her husband also think it is very important that people look after refugees. “That they feel that they are cared for.” At the start of the meal they had prayed, this time also in English. After which Hasan added: “God bless this good family. And God willing, they will be happy with their beautiful children. I hope they don’t see any evil in their lives. Amen in the name of God, the Merciful.” Nordeman: “Of course we have a different religion, he is Muslim; but you really feel that connection at such a moment. I like that.”

Meanwhile, the children talk to Hasan. What kind of sport does he do, how old are you? They had estimated him much younger than 37. The female voice of Google Translate says dryly: “My age is indeed so, but inside I have the strength of a 20-year-old.” Everyone laughs.

Hasan says he had two jobs in Syria: not only in engineering – heavy machinery – he is also cabinet maker and draftsman/painter. He shows videos of himself on YouTube and photos of baroque chairs he designed himself. Hasan hopes nothing more than that he can quickly use his talents in the Netherlands. “I wasted ten years of my life in Istanbul,” he says. “I thank God for giving me the opportunity to come to the Netherlands.”

