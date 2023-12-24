Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/24/2023 – 10:01

After a year marked by a significant drop in the prices of the main agricultural commodities, with a reduction of up to 50% in the prices of soybeans and corn, 2024 tends to bring more stability to the prices of agricultural products. Market analysts interviewed by Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) disagree on the direction of commodity prices next year, from accommodation to a slight recovery in prices, but they are unanimous in indicating that there should be no significant movements either downwards or upwards. Part of the caution is due to the impacts of El Niño, which may still be reflected in production (estimated at 312.3 million tons of grains by the National Supply Company – Conab) and, consequently, in the pricing of agricultural products. Domestic consumption, dependent on economic growth, is still unknown in the view of analysts.

According to the managing partner of MB Agro, José Carlos Hausknecht, the scenario is still open for the prices of agricultural commodities, especially due to the turbulent start of the grain harvest. “Climate problems are generating insecurity in relation to Brazilian supply, especially soybeans, which could boost or at least sustain grain prices. Depending on the evolution of the harvest, we will have more remunerative prices for soybeans and also for off-season corn. If there is a tendency for crop failure, we could see a greater increase in prices. At the moment, we see that it is still possible to harvest a harvest of more than 300 million tons, working with a soybean harvest of 156 million tons and between 85 million and 90 million tons of corn harvest, but there are many variables to be defined” , said Hausknecht.

E2 Economia economist Fábio Moraes joins the chorus of those who see 2024 as a year of agricultural prices under control. Abroad, according to him, supply grows in accordance with demand and the tip of the balance will fall on the harvest in the Southern Hemisphere. In this context, in normal situations, Brazil would benefit first because it harvests its harvest earlier. “But the dry weather in the Midwest has led us to believe that the harvest will not be as good. It should be zero to zero compared to last year”, said Moraes. At E2 Economia, according to him, work was already underway with the prospect of lower grain production. It was taken for granted that, with the delay in soybean planting pushing corn sowing forward, there would be a reduction of 10 to 15 million tons of cereal in the 2023/2024 harvest.

The balance could be dictated by Argentina, which is expected to produce 130 to 132 million tons of grains in 2024, well above the 82 million tons predicted for 2023. The estimates cited by the E2 Economia economist are from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Cereales Exchange. “In other words, a drop of 35% followed by an increase of close to 58% in volume. 45 million tons less in 2022 and now 48 million tons more”, pointed out Moraes.

The Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea) expects a “timid recovery” in grain prices. “We see an increase below what was seen in 2022, resulting from the pandemic. For soybeans, we still have a good harvest, although not as big as the last one, while for corn we have the prospect of a drop of between 6% and 10% in production, which is relevant because it pairs with other foods, such as proteins”, observed Ipea researcher and economist José Ronaldo Souza Junior. Cotton, on the other hand, tends to have a larger harvest and no reaction in demand, therefore without expectations of a significant increase in prices.

On the other hand, Tendências Consultoria analyst Gabriela Faria predicts a cooling in grain prices, due to the estimate of a still robust 2023/24 grain harvest, above 300 million tons. “We foresee an even greater price drop for grains, not double digits, below 10%, but a further reduction. The perspective is that agricultural prices will follow lower input prices in 2024. Greater production in the United States should generate a better balance between global supply and demand, but we have risks such as Brazil's supply and the definitions related to oil, which reflect in the cost of production”, stated Faria.

For her, in the second half of 2024, there could be an increase after the consolidation of the summer harvest, but not in the short term. “We have to consider that countries that had production problems this year have recovered and should have greater production in 2024,” she noted. This situation is reflected in livestock farming, which should continue with a “strong supply” of animals and a tendency for lower prices to continue, in the economist’s opinion. “Strong production should hold down prices”, she pointed out.

On the production sector side, the Brazilian Agriculture and Livestock Confederation (CNA) assesses that grain prices tend to remain stable in 2024, with no room for a significant increase in prices. This is due to two factors: slower consumption and still robust production in the 2023/24 harvest, although there are crop losses, according to CNA's technical director, Bruno Lucchi. “Prices tend to remain stable for both soybeans and corn, because a large part of international stocks are larger and consumption will not be as firm with the world economy experiencing slow growth. The tendency is that we will not have a recovery in these chains due also to the recovery of production in Argentina and the United States”, said Lucchi at a press conference at the confederation to present the outlook for 2024, in early December.

In cattle farming, Lucchi highlighted that the still high slaughters and the small growth in domestic consumption and exports of red protein could compromise the market's growth. In his assessment, despite the climate risks that could compromise part of the 2023/24 production, the harvest will still be robust. “It is a large harvest that does not tend to boost prices. We also need to assess what the weather will be like in December and January in terms of El Niño to assess what the break will be like and whether there could be a price reaction,” he reported. “Production will still be large and not to the point of generating inflationary pressure”, he pointed out.

In livestock farming, Souza Junior believes that there could be an increase in beef prices if exports normalize and if the movement to retain females is intensified. “The level of slaughter is still high compared to last year, but if exports keep up with the volume, we could see a rise in prices; Chickens and pigs react to competing proteins and, therefore, the tendency is for prices to increase in the medium term as well,” he noted.

Still in relation to livestock, the managing partner of MB Agro expects the beginning of a reversal in the supply cycle in 2024, but with little movement. “The reversal of the cycle depends on the retention of females by livestock farmers, which we believe will only begin in the second half of next year. There may be firmness in the international market, which could sustain prices at higher levels, but below 2021 and 2022. For pigs and chickens, prices will depend on the cost of feed, which, in turn, is linked to the supply of corn ”, he pointed out.

Contrary to other agricultural products, sources cite sugar as the commodity “outside the curve” in relation to prices next year. The sweetener tends to appreciate in value due to the drop in production in Thailand and India, important international players, and possible limitations in Brazil's supply due to difficulties in the flow of production. “The expectation of a global reduction in supply tends to favor the Brazilian sugarcane producer with higher prices. It is a global supply problem that should be reflected in national prices, despite good production, due to firm prices on the foreign market”, pointed out Souza Junior. “There is demand for Brazilian sugar and a limited global supply scenario. Therefore, prices should not drop so much”, added Faria da Tendências.

In relation to other soft commodities, the scenario is diffuse for coffee and orange juice, the latter driven by recent problems with the drop in production due to diseases that affected the orange harvest. “Orange prices remain firm given the serious greening problems in São Paulo’s crops,” says Hausknecht. “For coffee, it will be a year of positive bienniality, with a tendency towards a full harvest and with no room, so far, for price increases”, added the Ipea researcher.