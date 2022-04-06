Since the outbreak of the Ukrainian war on February 24, the Polish government has taken unrelenting escalatory positions against Russia, starting with putting pressure on the European Union and NATO to impose sanctions on Russian gas and oil imports, sending a NATO peacekeeping mission to Ukraine, and ending with the expulsion of 45 Russian diplomats from the country. its lands.

The Polish position developed by declaring readiness to stock American nuclear weapons, when Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski told the German newspaper “Welt am Sonntag” that his country was open to hosting American nuclear bombs, calling on Washington to increase its presence from 100,000 soldiers to 150,000 in European lands.

These statements came days after US President Joe Biden’s visit to Poland, during which he stressed that Article 5 of the NATO Charter can be relied upon, in reference to its text to defend the member state under attack, amid Polish fears that it is under a Russian threat.

Poland called on the European Union to tighten sanctions against Russia, and the Prime Minister stressed that there is no return to normalcy with Moscow.

sharp positions

As for the reasons for Poland’s sharp stances, Nasser Zuhair, head of the International Relations Department at the Geneva Center for Studies, believes that they reflect the tough stances of eastern European countries against Russia that are more aligned with the United States than the European Commission. Russia.

The seriousness of the statements is that they come in response to Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus on the eastern border of Poland) expressing his readiness to receive Russian nuclear weapons; Therefore, Poland calls on “NATO” and Washington to deploy nuclear weapons on their part, according to Zuhair.

Implementation opportunities

Poland was the first stop for Washington to provide military support to Kiev in the war, and to strengthen NATO’s presence, as it sent two batteries of Patriot missiles to Poland, at the invitation of the second one.

Although Warsaw made an offer to Washington to send a Russian-made plane and American-made MiG-29 fighter jets to Kyiv, in exchange for providing it with American F-16 planes, the second did not respond to the Polish offer in any way.

The proposal to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland may meet the same fate as the aircraft deal, as Zuhair finds that the step is not currently on the table, expecting that at a later stage, if the NATO-Russia conflict is not resolved, Washington will start storing nuclear weapons in Poland and Eastern Europe.

step effect

Specialists warn of a nuclear war with Russia deploying missile batteries capable of carrying nuclear warheads in the vicinity of Ukraine, and the possibility of Moscow resorting to nuclear deterrence to make its way in Ukraine if the war drags on.

Hans Christensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists, estimates that Moscow has 2,000 tactical nuclear warheads, while Washington has 100 warheads in Europe.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” indicated that Poland’s hosting of US nuclear weapons is an escalation of the confrontation, and Russian President Vladimir Putin will consider it a “provocative” move.

Zuhair explains that America’s deployment of nuclear weapons in Poland has negative repercussions, may restore an era of intensification of the arms race, and complicate the Ukrainian crisis away from the current negotiations on Ukraine’s commitment to neutrality between Russia and “NATO.”