Confetti cannons fire truckloads of shredded paper and streamers. Complete strangers hook their arms together and begin to rock back and forth, shoulder to shoulder. While hosting is in full swing and the beer shower is on continuously, long pogo polonaises swing towards the mosh pit. Men with beards and dangerous neck tattoos have put on their finest kilts.

Ignorant laymen might just think that the Carnival Van Boven De Grote Rivieren is going on, Friday night in the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome. But if you listen carefully, you will hear that the hoarse throats do not say “Alaaf!” scream, but chant another battle cry: “Let’s go Murphys!”

So no, these are not De Deurzakkers from Kruikenstad, but Dropkick Murphys from Quincy, Massachusetts who tonight celebrate their Irish ancestors with a potpourri of Celtic folklore and punk rock and turn the largest concert hall of Gròòtgragtegat into a yawning monster.

Bagpipes

It takes some getting used to, punk with acoustic guitars, bagpipes, head-banging accordionist and mill-winged banjo player, but still: it works. The fact that singer-bassist Ken Casey is forced to take over all the tasks of the absent frontman Al Barr – who has put the band on hiatus to take care of his demented mother at home – apparently does not matter to the fans. The half liters of beer (at €7.25) continue to fly through the air.

Casey is the type you’d rather be shoving a few darts into his hands than a microphone. But despite (or because of!) his bony anti-charisma and sandpaper vocal cords, he knows how to stir up the crowd and to fraternize at the same time – okay, not counting one brawl at the bar.

It’s that mix of pumped-up muscle punk, unexpected humpa three-quarter measures and sensitive Irish sobs that brings Amsterdam to its knees. Because after almost the entire punk history has been projected on a big screen (Stooges, Ramones, Stiff Little Fingers, Bad Brains), Dropkick Murphys also dares to use the aged senior classic ‘The Wild Rover’. And yes, the band is coming – “No never no more!” – away too.