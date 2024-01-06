From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/06/2024 – 19:59

The startup Conexa, a comprehensive digital health ecosystem, outlines plans to serve 1.25 million patients in 2024. To achieve the goal, the company has closed relevant business agreements. Soon, the company will receive an investment worth R$25 million from Vivo Ventures, Vivo's Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) fund.

Recently, Conexa announced its intention to join Zenklub, a startup specializing in corporate emotional health, in a transaction still being approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE).

Together, Conexa and Zenklub, which should close 2023 with around 800 thousand patients, have the prospect of reaching R$250 million in revenue.

“The digital health market is still small, but there is a lot of opportunity for penetration”, says the co-founder and CEO of Conexa, Guilherme Weigert. “Investors have believed a lot in our project, because they know how much technology, with added value, will dictate the future of supplementary healthcare”, he adds.

From 2020 to date, Conexa has carried out more than 10 million consultations through its digital platform. In addition to Vivo Ventures, the healthtech has received contributions from funds such as Goldman Sachs; General Atlantic; Igah, Ventures; and Kamaroopin (Patria).

“With the contribution from Vivo Ventures, the startup gains closer to Vivo's strategic assets, including the capillarity of the brand's subscriber base, which has more than 112 million accesses throughout Brazil and 1.5 million companies such as customers”, says the company, in a note.

Also according to Conexa, there are also opportunities to extend the company's service to 130 thousand direct and indirect Vivo employees, as well as to thousands of potential patients who use Vale Saúde, Vivo's platform for accessing digital health services at affordable prices. accessible, upon payment of a monthly subscription.

“We have the opportunity to expand our purpose of democratizing access to quality healthcare,” said Weigert. “We started with a focus on B2B (corporate market), but now we have clear opportunities in B2C (in patients) with Vivo. We also need to benefit many people who do not have health insurance”, adds Weigert.

Currently, Conexa has in its portfolio around 50% of the beneficiaries of healthcare operators in Brazil, such as Amil, Bradesco Saúde, Unimeds, as well as another 400 companies, such as Procter & Gamble and Banco BMG, covering more than 20 million people through 400 thousand online consultations per month, almost half of which are dedicated to mental health.

From the union with Zenklub, which has clients such as Volkswagen and Raia Drogasil, Conexa's perspective is to double these numbers of customers and consultations.