In a match that from the previous one seemed to be a simple one-sided procedure, it ended with a surprise result on a night of pure football at Sánchez Pizjuán. Borussia Dortmund defeated Sevilla 3-2 (with “Papu” Gómez in the starting 11) for the first leg of the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Sevilla arrived with a streak of 9 wins in a row, between the League and the Copa del Rey, and a bonus that had not received a goal for 709 minutes. On the other hand, Dortmund are not experiencing one of their best gifts. Far from being that dominant team during the Jürgen Klopp years, the German team is 6th in the Bundesliga (16 points behind leaders Bayern Munich) and entered the game with 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in the last 5 games officers.

With this background, he started a spectacular first half with many goals. At 7 minutes, after breaking the pressure that Dortmund had after the opening whistle, Suso scored from the right 1-0 of the match. In this way, the Spanish achieved his 3rd goal of the season and the first for the Champions League with Sevilla.

However, the joy would not last long for Julen Lopetegui. 12 minutes later, and with a genius from Erling Haaland to remove a mark of 3, Mahmoud Dahoud would score with a right hand from outside the area, the 1-1 of the game.

From the tie, Sevilla’s game would get out of control at the hands of a Haaland who had a magical night. At 27 minutes, and with a play that began in the midfield, The Norwegian would score 2-1 behind a wall in the small area with the Englishman Jadon Sancho.

With the 2-1, Sevilla was forced to seek a draw to get comfortable at half time. However, due to despair and an error from the middle of the court that featured Alejandro “Papu” Gómez, Haaland would score his double of the night and the 3-1 in favor of Dortmund.

The Norwegian is unstoppable in every game. In the current Champions League season He has 8 goals in 5 games. In history, he has 18 goals in 13 UCL matches (Messi took 35 and Cristiano Ronaldo 54 to reach that mark).

Haaland’s thing is huge, it puts the perfect body to define and it was almost impossible for him to fail. With this goal, he adds 18 goals in 13 Champions League games and 41 goals in his 42 games with Dortmund. Numbers. Dortmund 3 – 1 Seville.#UCLpic.twitter.com/pN9Sp8r0Vt – Trip Sports (@TripSports_) February 17, 2021

For the second half, the script would not change much. With the idea of ​​rescuing a positive result, at 60 minutes into the second half, Julen Lopetegui made a triple change to give Sevilla more pressure in the attack. This move would put an end to the performance of “Papu” Gómez, who achieved 80% accuracy in passing, and 3 of 4 successful dribbles.

Alejandro “Papu” Gómez (RIGHT) disputes a ball against Borussia Dortmund’s English midfielder Jude Bellingham. Photo EFE.

The changes made by the Spanish technician would take effect, but late. 6 minutes from the end, after a foul charged by midfielder Óscar Rodríguez, the Dutch Luuk de Jong would score the discount and the final 3-2 of the match.

In this way, Borussia Dortmund obtains a positive result in Sánchez Pizjuán and breaks the streak of 9 games with Sevilla victory. Julen Lopetegui’s men are forced to win by 2 goals in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League, on March 9 (17:00 Argentina time) to be played at Signal Iduna Park, if there are no changes due to the pandemic of Covid-19.