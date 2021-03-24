Brand Studio for Nissan

The sky of the city of São Paulo, in Brazil, was transformed on February 25 into the largest screen in the world. The reason was a dazzling drone show that lasted 13 minutes, took place at more than 120 meters high and served to welcome the new Nissan Kicks, the successful crossover of the Japanese brand, which will soon reach the markets of Argentina, Chile and Peru.

The drones were in the center of the scene and became the true protagonists when performing a choreography that required complex programming that resembles that of a composer when writing a symphony.

Each element had a score, a specific flight plan, a certain position during each of the moments that the show lasted. That achieved the final harmony of the choreography that was perfectly timed. In addition, each drone functioned as a pixel, with colors that were modified according to the choreography.

The exclusive equipment came from France, as did the entire team of specialists. The material to be transferred were 400 drones, more than 1200 batteries and a half ton of equipment that served to set and warm a show that set a precedent and it will be hard to forget.

Nissan reaffirms its commitment to the South American markets and continues to advance its growth and development plans.

It all happened at the Jockey Club of San Pablo, the place that was witness to receive the new Nissan Kicks. The show was transmitted via streaming throughout the country and the choreography was inspired by the attitude and personality of the successful vehicle that was thought and created in Latin America but that has already conquered the entire world.

In the imaginary screen of 200 meters long, 100 meters high and 100 deep, the drones highlighted the main attributes of the vehicle: a new design and equipment with high technology standards, including the BOSE Premium Audio System with speakers in the headrest, and the Safety Shield 360 °, a set of semi-autonomous driving assistance technologies.

The new Nissan Kicks is manufactured in the Resende Industrial Complex, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, and was the first vehicle of the brand in the region to incorporate the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision, through which the Japanese brand seeks to transform the way in which vehicles are driven, driven and integrated into society.