05/23/2023

According to the April calculation of the FipeZAP+ Index, the sale prices of rooms and commercial complexes of up to 200 m² fluctuated close to the

stability (+0.04%), as observed in recent months, while rental prices in the segment increased by 0.48% in the month, a result that represents an acceleration compared to March (+0.37%).

Comparatively, consumer inflation measured by the IPCA/IBGE registered a monthly increase of 0.61%, while the IGP-M/FGV calculated

a 0.95% deflation in the prices of the economy.

Selling prices increased in Curitiba (+0.63%), Salvador (+0.31%), São Paulo (+0.25%), Campinas (+0.14%), Niterói (+0.10 %) and Belo Horizonte (+0.06%). Porto Alegre (-0.91%), Brasília (-0.40%), Rio de Janeiro (-0.31%) and Florianópolis (-0.22%) registered refusals.

As for the behavior of the rental value of rooms and commercial complexes of up to 200 m², increases were recorded in 8 of the 10 monitored locations: Salvador (+1.02%), Belo Horizonte (+0.61%), São Paulo (+ 0.61%), Curitiba (+0.53%), Porto Alegre (+0.47%); Niterói (+0.38%), Rio de Janeiro (+0.28%) and Campinas (+0.23%). In Brasília (-0.65%) and Florianópolis (-0.18%), the segment’s rental prices declined in April.

According to the FipeZAP+ Index, in April 2023, the average value of rooms and commercial complexes of up to 200 m² was BRL 8,436/m², in the case of units announced for sale, and BRL 40.66/m² between properties offered for lease. Among the 10 monitored cities, the city of São Paulo stood out with the highest average value both for sale (R$ 9,996/m²) and for lease of properties in the segment (R$ 48.85/m²). In Rio de Janeiro, which occupied second place on the list, the average sales and lease prices for rooms and commercial complexes were R$ 8,779/m² and R$ 40.23/m², respectively.

In April 2023, the average rental return for commercial properties was calculated at 5.95% per year, surpassing the projected return for renting residential properties (5.38% per year). Even with the increase observed in recent months, both rates remained below the projected average return on benchmark financial investments over the next 12 months. Considering the 10 cities monitored, the highest returns on commercial rent were registered in: Salvador (8.63% pa), Campinas (7.16% pa), São Paulo (6.16% pa) and Brasília (5.96% pa). aa).























