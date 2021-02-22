With Cristiano Ronaldo as the protagonist, Juventus beat Crotone the match corresponding to date 23 of Serie A 3-0 in Turin. In this way, it reached the fourth position and was waiting for the leaders to lose points to continue climbing positions.

Although in terms of names, budget and game the Vecchia Signora is vastly superior to the humble Crotone, the record showed that two games ago I couldn’t beat him. In fact, in the match for the first round of this championship, on date 4, they tied 1-1. But this time he wasn’t going to be as lucky.

In the first half, although Juve was the team that had the clearest scoring chances, the whole of the Calabria region offered stiff resistance before the constant attacks of the premises and even surprised when he had his moments of good play and even caused some danger to the goal of Gianluigi Buffon.

But at the end, the defense of Crotone (in which the Argentine Lisandro Magallán appears), could not with the hierarchy of Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward hit a cross tailored to Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro and with a precise header opened the scoring. Seconds later, Cristiano with a header again placed the ball next to the post and converted the second of his team.

In the second half, the air complications did not stop in the visiting team. After a corner kick and a series of rebounds, American Weston McKennie sealed it 3-0.

The match continued with a clear dominance by Bianconeri that could increase the result but goalkeeper Cordaz prevented it. Cristiano Ronaldo was left with the thorn of not getting his hat-trick that he has not achieved since January 6, 2020 when he did it against Cagliari. Anyway, with the two goals The Portuguese reached 18 goals this season and beat the Belgian Romelu Lukaku to become the only leader in the scorers’ table.

The double competition will be exhausting for Juventus, who will have to face the next commitments both in the local league and in the Champions League with total concentration because they must come back in both competitions. In the championship he will have to catch up with Inter with eight units of difference and in the Champions League he will seek to reverse the 2-1 suffered against Porto in the first leg of the round of 16.

On the side of Crotone, his reality is clearly different. His permanence in the first division of Italy depends on a miracle as he is in last place with only 12 points.

