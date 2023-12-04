PT is interested in making Brazil host the next women’s world championship in 2027

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the president of FIFA (International Football Federation), Gianni Infantino, during COP28 (28th United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Dubai. The information is from the newspaper The globe. With the 2027 Women’s World Cup approaching, Brazil is working to present itself as a candidate to host the event. The chosen country will be announced during the FIFA congress, in May 2024, in Bangkok, Thailand. So far, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have made official their proposal to run jointly in the election.