





The confrontation between Flamengo and Atlético-GO, for the 20th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, pits rivals in different phases. The Carioca Rubro-Negro won the last three games for the tournament, while the Goiás team comes from five consecutive defeats in the competition. The ball rolls at Maracanã from 8:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (30), with a live broadcast from National Radio. The narration is by Rodrigo Campos, with comments by Mário Silva, reporting by Rafael Monteiro and duty by Bruno Mendes.

Turns, taboo breaks, rout… This Saturday, we will reach 1500 games in the Brasileirão. Remember other centenary Mais Querido brands in the competition: https://t.co/Z4QMBk9AHQ#Fla1500 #CRF — Flamengo (@Flamengo) July 29, 2022

The club from Rio de Janeiro starts the round in sixth position, with the same 30 points as Internacional, ahead by the number of victories. If they win, the team led by Dorival Júnior could end the weekend in the G4, depending on other results. Dragon has 17 points, is in 17th place and will continue in the Z4 even in case of victory, but can reduce the difference to Avaí, 16th place, with four points more.

The teams come from results with different tastes last Wednesday (27), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo pressed from start to finish, but drew goalless with Athletico-PR at Maracanã. Atlético beat Corinthians 2-0 at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, opening a good advantage in the confrontation.

In addition, both will have important commitments on Tuesday (2). Cariocas take the Timão at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, at 21:30, opening the confrontation of the Libertadores quarterfinals, while the Goiás face the Nacional (Uruguay) in Parque Central, in the Uruguayan capital Montevideo, at 19:15, for the quarterfinals. of the Copa Sudamericana, in a game that should mark the debut of forward Luís Suárez for the home team. The commitments should impact the formation of teams this Saturday (30).

NEXT STOP: RIO DE JANEIRO! Preparation finished and Atlético Goianiense is ready to face Flamengo. 24 players continue their journey. Check it all out on Dragon’s official website: https://t.co/QwFn5Dhdco#DRAGON #FLAXACG

: Alan Deyvid-ACG pic.twitter.com/VPVbVaQHwi — Atlético Goianiense (@ACGOficial) July 29, 2022

At Flamengo, Dorival continues without defender Rodrigo Caio and striker Bruno Henrique, both in the medical department, in addition to goalkeeper Diego Alves, who is in the final stages of physical conditioning. Regarding the 2-1 victory over Avaí, last Sunday (24), in Ressacada, midfielder Thiago Maia is back after serving a suspension in Florianópolis.

A possible lineup for Rubro-Negro this Saturday will have: Santos; Matheuzinho, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, Arturo Vidal and Giorgian De Arrascaeta; Everton Cebolinha, Gabriel and Pedro.

At Atlético, defender Ramon Menezes, with an Achilles tendon injury, is out, as is midfielder Shaylon, with muscle pain. Players such as midfielder Willian Maranhão and striker Diego Churín, who did not face Corinthians because they had already defended other clubs in the Copa do Brasil, can again be listed by coach Jorginho. Defender Klaus, recently hired, is regularized and traveled to Rio de Janeiro.

If they repeat the formation that beat Timão, Dragão must go to the field with Ronaldo; Dudu, Wanderson, Edson Felipe and Jefferson; Marlon Freitas, Baralhas and Jorginho; Wellington Rato, Ricardinho and Peglow.



