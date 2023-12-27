Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 18:50

Despite the acceleration in the rate of decline in Treasury rates throughout the afternoon, with the return on the 10-year T-note breaking the 3.80% floor, local future interest rates continued to show a modest decline in the second stage of business. There was some volatility after 4pm, with rates moving away from the session's lows, following the publication of a higher-than-expected primary deficit by the Central Government in November, amid reduced liquidity, as is typical in the week between Christmas and Christmas. New Year.

The Interbank Deposit (DI) contract rate for January 2025 ended at 9.99%, up from 10.025% in the previous adjustment. The DI for January 2027 fell from 9.68% to 9.645%, with a minimum of 9.62%. The DI rate for January 2029, which fell to 9.98% at its minimum, closed at 10.01%, from 10.041% in the previous adjustment.

After the sharp burn in risk premiums in recent weeks, induced by the relief in the global fixed income market in the face of expectations of interest rate cuts in the US in the first half of 2024, analysts say there is a lack of “triggers” for a new round of significant reduction local rates, such as more inflationary relief or more promising signs in the fiscal area.

The accounts of the Central Government – ​​which brings together the National Treasury, Social Security and the Central Bank – showed a primary deficit of US$39.389 billion in November – the worst performance in nominal terms in the historical series (since January 1997). The result exceeded the median of Broadcast Projections estimates (-R$38.05 billion).

In an interview to comment on the November numbers, the Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, stated that he is working with the Central Government's primary deficit of around R$10 billion in December, which would lead to a negative balance of R$125 billion in the year, equivalent to around 1.2% of GDP. The 2024 fiscal target is a zero primary deficit, something viewed with skepticism by economists.

According to the chief economist at Western Asset, Adauto Lima, the external situation, with relief in Treasury rates and the increase in expectations of interest cuts in the US in the first quarter, has dictated the behavior of local rates. “The tax issue is in the background. Nobody works with a primary deficit lower than 0.8% next year, I think it will be even higher, but this is not affecting premiums as it should”, says Lima. “For now, there has been no price. But it is a risk that could be a problem again next year.”

In the afternoon, the Ministry of Finance's advisors informed that Minister Fernando Haddad should speak to the press tomorrow, at 10 am. Yesterday, Haddad said that he would publish by this Thursday, the 28th, the measures that will be sent to Congress to compensate for the tax waiver with the maintenance of the payroll tax exemption, after parliamentarians overturned President Luís Inácio Lula da Silva's veto.

Investors await the release today, at 11:30 pm, on Globonews, of an interview by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, with journalist Miriam Leitão, recorded on the 21st.

“We have divergence in projections, of inflation around 4% or 3.5% next year, with a lot of discussion about the effect of El Niño on food prices and uncertainty surrounding electricity prices. This somewhat holds back bets on accelerating the rate of decline in the Selic”, says the chief economist at Western Asset.