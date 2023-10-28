Party says its objective is to provide a “solid base” for PT activists and professionals, aiming for the 2024 and 2026 elections

The Perseu Abramo Foundation, theoretical arm of the PT, launched a political communication course with the aim of confronting the “far right” in the 2024 municipal and 2026 general elections. Called PTCompolthe course registrations closed this Saturday (28.Oct.2023).

“The challenges of confronting the extreme right are all over the world. From Latin America to Europe. And to win you need research, planning, strategy and creativity”, says the announcement of the course on X (formerly Twitter). According to the foundation, the course is the largest training of its kind in the country.

Watch the PTcompol promotional video (1min50s):

On the social network, the foundation also says that “Brazil has changed”, as well as communication. A video with images of right-wing politicians, such as former presidents of the United States Donald Trump, and of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, accompanies the publication. In it, the party says that “Europe and Latin America face the challenge of overcoming the extreme right”, especially in Brazil. The excerpt is illustrated with images of Bolsonaro.

The PT is preparing to elect more mayors in the 2024 elections with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) president. The party should support the PT member’s return to the Palácio do Planalto to try to regain greater relevance in the municipal political scene.

In 2012, PT members commanded 638 cities – a party record. After that year, the party went into disarray with the impeachment of the former president Dilma Rousseff (PT), in 2016.

In the last municipal election, in 2020, the PT managed to elect 183 mayors, its worst performance since at least 2000. It lost control of 71 city halls compared to the previous election.

Brazil is one year away from the electoral dispute that will elect chief executives in 5,568 cities, in addition to around 58,000 councilors. There are more than 150 million Brazilian voters eligible to vote. The 1st round will be on October 6, 2024. The 2nd, if necessary, on October 27.

To the Power360the PT’s national vice-president, federal deputy Washington Quaquá (PT-RJ), said that the party has not set a target for how many mayors it intends to elect, but that the prospect is that Lula’s popularity will increase in 2024 and “Pull” PT candidacies.