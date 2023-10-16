Lula supports the candidacy of government leader Sergio Massa, threatened by the rise of libertarian Javier Milei. | Photo: Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EFE

After the alleged attempt to interfere in the Argentine elections through the intermediation of a loan from CAF, the Development Bank of Latin America, the Brazilian government decided to send an advisor to Buenos Aires to monitor the vote scheduled for this Sunday (22).

According to this Monday’s edition (16) of the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU), advisor Alexandre Pupo Quintino will participate in the International Visitors Program for the 2023 Argentine General Elections. Pupo is part of Celso Amorim’s cabinet, personal advisor to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for international affairs.

According to the publication, Pupo will go to Buenos Aires “at the invitation” of the Argentine government from October 19th to 24th (see in full).

The Argentine election is seen by the Brazilian government as extremely important, mainly due to the rise of the libertarian candidate Javier Milei, who has been emerging in opinion polls due to his heterodox proposals for the country’s economy – which is experiencing a deep crisis with inflation that has already hits 130% per year.

Milei’s rise worries Brazil not only because of the possibility of defeating government candidate Sergio Massa, with whom Lula is close. But, among others, for the proposal to remove Argentina from Mercosur, which the president has been trying to breathe new life into since the beginning of the new government.

The country’s exit from the economic bloc could result in a drop in trade relations between the two countries. Argentina is Brazil’s main trading partner in Latin America and the third in the world, with a business volume that reaches 5.6% of exports.

In addition to preaching the exit from Mercosur, Milei also proposes the dollarization of the Argentine economy, the closure of the country’s Central Bank and the reduction in the size of the state.

div data-infog-scope=”code” data-infog-id=”6467″>