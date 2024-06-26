Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 06/26/2024 – 16:13

Habib’s announced the launch of new franchises in kiosk format, with the aim of increasing its presence in shopping centers and leveraging the company’s growth through units with lower investment costs.

Today, the company has just over 300 units throughout Brazil, a number close to the 307 it had in 2018 according to the ranking of the largest franchises in Brazil released by ABF. It was the last time the restaurant appeared on the list. For comparison purposes, McDonald’s, the segment leader, closed last year with 2,662 stores.

Around 70% of Habib’s units are now “street” restaurants, and only 30% are in shopping centers. The expectation is to balance this potential by 2018, when the company expects to occupy around 400 stores in shopping centers throughout Brazil.

Lean menu for kiosk

The first kiosk opened at Shopping Metrô Tucuruvi served as a test for the business model. Based on its successes and failures, two models were created, one internal and one external.

Both formats offer the same menu, with seven flavors of esfihas, ice cream cones, sundaes and milk shakes, as well as water, soda and juice. A special oven with a speed 10 times greater than a conventional one seeks to ensure that the products are baked immediately – an esfiha takes around 5 minutes, according to the company.

How much will franchises cost?

The two new models are the cheapest ever made available by Habib’s. For both, the monthly franchise fee is R$60,000.

Indoor kiosk

Initial investment: from R$440 thousand (franchise fee already included)

Size: from 7.5 m2 + 15 m2 of support area

Average revenue/month: around R$140 thousand to R$200 thousand

Return on investment: from 20 months

Outdoor kiosk

Initial investment: from R$460 thousand (franchise fee already included)

Size: from 7.9 m2 + 15 m2 of support area

Average revenue/month: around R$140 thousand to R$200 thousand

Return on investment: from 21 months

Old models

Habib’s already offered four franchise models. The franchise fee for everyone is R$130,000. The first three are for indoor environments, such as shopping centers and galleries. The room has access to the street.

100% fast store

Initial investment: from R$ 950 thousand (franchise fee already included)

Size: from 65 m²

Average revenue/month: around R$250 thousand

Return on investment: from 30 months

100% fast store with salon

Initial investment: from R$1.2 million

Size: from 80 m² (provides a room for up to 30 people)

Average revenue/month: around R$300 thousand

Return on investment: from 30 months

Conventional fast store

Initial investment: from R$1.5 million

Size: from 185 m² (provides for a hall with up to 90 seats)

Average revenue/month: around R$ 450 thousand

Return on investment: from 30 months