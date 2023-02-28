United States.- As many of us once dreamed, Wilbert Ruperto Hernandez soon he will be able to fulfill his dream of working at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Interviewed by the medium “The New Day”Ruperto Hernández revealed that it was from his short 4 years of age that he began to dream of being able to work in the US space agency one day.

However, unlike many children in which dreams are only that, Wilbert Ruperto worked years to, in a short time, be able to materialize what he once wanted so much.

“There were many encyclopedias, books, texts that I was beginning to read and although I didn’t know much what some things meant, I was very captivated by what space exploration was,” the 23-year-old told about his experiences visiting his friends. grandparents.

Despite the fact that at a certain point in his puberty and adolescence the common distractions of this stage of development made him lose focus a bit on his goal, he remarked that since 2015 he has maintained discipline participating in different projects, as well as initiatives in the area of ​​astronomy and space.

Thus, in the last semester of his degree at the Mayagüez Campus of the University of Puerto Rico (RUM)Ruperto has emphasized that his purpose for being part of the group of engineers that will work at NASA will be, among other things, to help in the design of robotic or manned space missions.

“Help design, analyze and propose special robotic or manned missions, either to Mars or to the Moon in the coming years,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the young Puerto Rican stressed the importance of achieving certain goals by interact with professionals in the field to be able to absorb knowledge, although he pointed out that it is also relevant to teach others.

“Whatever it is, always associate with experts in your area and related to the field so that you can nourish yourself with knowledge and at the same time that you do that you can meet other people so that you can learn from them and you can also teach them,” he said.

For his part, Ruperto Hernández made it clear that not only has he contemplated going to the Moon, but also to Mars or other planetsremarking that the important thing is to get out of the Earth’s atmosphere.

“Everything I have done and stopped doing, all my sacrifices and experiences have been to train me as an aerospace engineer, but also to train me as a multifaceted person who has the skills that are sought for a person who wants to be an astronaut,” he concluded. the young man mechanical engineering student.