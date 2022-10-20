The US government has announced the sale of 15 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve to try to lower the price of fuel ahead of the November 8 legislative elections, in which Democrats are vying for control of Congress.

In a phone conversation with journalists, the White House said the Department of Energy will sell those 15 million barrels (the last part of a total of 180 million that President Joe Biden approved in March) for delivery in December.

In addition, Biden urged the Department of Energy to be prepared to sell more barrels from the reserve fund over the winter, if necessary, to combat rising prices.

Currently, US strategic crude oil reserves accumulate approximately 400 million barrels.

The US government also announced that it intends to buy back this oil for its reserves when prices are between US$ 67 (R$ 353.77) and US$ 72 (R$ 380.17) a barrel, and will ask the oil companies to lower the price they charge consumers.

Although these measures have already been anticipated on Tuesday’s conference call, it will be Biden himself who will make them official on Wednesday, along with more actions to lower the price of gasoline in the country.

“There will be an announcement tomorrow in the president’s policy about what the next step forward is and what he will do to give the American people some relief,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at her daily news conference. .

Gasoline prices in the United States rose last week after the OPEC+ alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, decided to reduce its output by 2 million barrels a day, representing the biggest cut in oil supply since May 2020. .

Average U.S. gasoline prices are currently at $3.87 per gallon (3.78 liters), a significant amount but down from the record high of $5.02 (R$26.00). .50) per gallon achieved in June, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).