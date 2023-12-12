Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 12:11

Focused on the process of decarbonization of the steel chain, Vale inaugurates this Tuesday, 12th, in Vitória (ES), its first briquette factory, an agglomerate that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10% at high altitudes. oven. More than 30 customers – most from Europe and the Middle East, and some from Brazil – have shown interest in receiving shipments in 2024, the company said. Production from the first two years will be used for testing at these customers' facilities.

The inauguration takes place at a time when Vale seeks to boost the low-carbon niche – with agglomerates and more concentrated ore – to capture higher premiums and reduce its dependence on China, which consumes around 63% of the commodity produced by the mining company.

The steel production chain is responsible for between 8% and 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions. In the future, when green hydrogen is available, zero-emission steel production will be possible, the company said.

Announced in 2021, the product is the result of almost two decades of research in Vale's laboratories in Minas Gerais. The briquette factory, a converted pellet plant, is the first in the world. The installation is located at the Tubarão Unit, an industrial complex that integrates a mine, railway and port.

A second plant in Tubarão is scheduled to open in early 2024. Over the next year, the two factories will produce around 2.5 million tons. Production will gradually increase until it reaches 6 million tons per year.

The facilities required an investment of R$1.2 billion. At the peak of the works, 2,300 jobs were created.

The inauguration takes place with a symbolic activation by the president of the mining company, Eduardo Bartolomeo. “We are offering a product that will support our customers, steel manufacturers, to meet the emissions reduction targets that are being adopted by governments around the world, contributing to the fight against climate change.”

Decarbonization in stages

Vale's executive vice-president of Iron Ore Solutions, Marcello Spinelli, explained that the decarbonization of the steel industry will take place in stages: “In the first stage, our customers are looking for ways to increase operational efficiency in the blast furnace route, reducing energy expenditure and, consequently, reducing CO2 emissions”.

In the final stage, the executive continued, when green hydrogen is available, the briquette will contribute to the production of zero-carbon steel, which will be done through the direct reduction route, which is “cleaner” than that of the blast furnace.

Application in the direct route will be made with a second version of the briquette, currently under development. Vale reported that experimental tests were carried out successfully, and the company has already started the first industrial test, in a reactor in North America.

Direct reduction furnaces are used in regions with an abundance of natural gas at competitive prices, such as the Middle East, said the mining company.

Emissions reduction target

The briquette is included in the goal of reducing scope 3 emissions by 15%, related to the value chain, by 2035, highlighted the mining company. The company has already signed agreements to offer decarbonization solutions with more than 50 customers, responsible for 35% of these emissions. Among the proposed solutions is the construction of briquette plants at some customers' facilities.

Vale also seeks to reduce its net direct and indirect carbon emissions (scopes 1 and 2) by 33% by 2030, as a first step towards zero net emissions by 2050.

Waterless process

Produced from the agglomeration of high-quality ore at low temperatures, the briquette emits fewer particulates and gases such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide when compared to traditional agglomeration processes. The process does not require the use of water, according to the company.

*The reporter traveled at the invitation of Vale