By Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper and David Brunnstrom

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) – The leaders of the United States, Australia and Britain are unveiling plans on Monday to supply Australia with nuclear-powered attack submarines, a major step towards countering China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. .

In a joint statement, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed plans for the so-called AUKUS project, first announced in 2021, on the basis of US Navy in San Diego, California, the main home port of the US fleet in the Pacific.

Under the deal, Australia will buy three US Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, with an option to buy two more if needed, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters en route to San Diego.

The project will culminate in British and Australian production and operation of a new class of submarines – SSN-AUKUS – built in the UK and Australia to British design, using a “significant” amount of Virginia-class technology, another senior U.S. official said. USA.

“The first UK submarines built to this design will be delivered in the late 2030s… and the first Australian submarines will follow in the early 2040s,” a British statement said.

Construction would take place in Barrow-in-Furness, UK, and South Australia, the statement said.

The deal also calls for US and British submarines to be deployed in Western Australia to help train Australian crews and bolster deterrence, a second senior US official said. The US intends to start these rotating deployments with a single submarine from 2027 and, within a few years, increase to four US and one British submarines, he said.

This first phase of the plan is already underway with the Virginia, a nuclear-powered attack submarine with cruise missiles, currently on a visit to Perth, Australia, officials said.

