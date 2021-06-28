Alondra Avila

Toluca / 06.27.2021 19:42:29

Through the Municipal Employment platform, the Toluca city council has placed 1,500 people in a job position. To date, more than 5,000 people have consulted it to find an opportunity.

“During the pandemic, people were positioning themselves through our employment platform to take care of security protocols, since many workplaces stopped offering jobs“.

Melania Torres Campuzano, director of Economic Development and Tourism of Toluca, explained that 80 percent of the vacancies they have received are operational and administrative. He highlighted that as of last week they resumed Employment Tuesdays at La Concha Acústica, where more than 10 companies participated.

“80 percent of the vacancies are operative, from sales, assistants, accounting, finance, call center, among others. there is an important rotation we are working hand in hand with the people who comeIn other words, we provide them with training to guarantee their permanence. ”

Noted that They have had the participation of many companies and have given options to those interested through the Employment Service Offices, which at this time already has all its staff and is from 9 in the morning to six in the afternoon.

In short, he said. They will reactivate the Delegational Employment Fairs to bring companies closer and promote their vacancies, together with the different business chambers.

Remembered that continue to support self-employment through the Toluca Micro Business Consolidation Fund (Fontol) that offers loans of 5 thousand, 7 thousand and 12 thousand pesos. “We have benefited around 1,300 people so far in the administration, where the majority are women and fortunately we have not had an overdue portfolio, which speaks of the desire of people to boost their businesses “.

Coming soon will make synergies with the National Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Canaco-Servytur) of the Toluca Valley so that they not only receive the credit but also receive support, advice and training courses. Well According to Inegi, at the beginning of the second quarter of the year there were around 11 thousand unemployed in Toluca.

“We have made a very good team with Canaco, Canirac, the Patronato Pro Centro Histórico, Coparmex and ConcaemWe are going to continue working until the administration ends to boost the economy and regain employment. “

KVS

.

.