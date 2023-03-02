Guasave, Sinaloa.- In order to honor the memory of who in life, in addition to being a great teammate, was also the “King of Punch”, the director of the Guasave Cotton Baseball Club, this afternoon honored the memory of Matt Pobereyko , with a mass held before just over a thousand attendees, in Kuroda Park.

Pobereyko passed away unexpectedly last Saturday at the age of 31, the victim of a sudden heart attack in his Chicago apartment, leaving deep pain among his family, friends, and all the Mexican fans, but especially the Algodoneros de Guasave, who tonight paid tribute to him and prayed for the eternal rest of the man who provided great moments with his excellent work from the mound.

THE FAREWELL

The infield and the stands of the stadium became a spiritual forum, in which the fans who gathered listened to the sermon given by Father Édgar Leonel Esperano Zazueta, who is in charge of Los Milagros Parish, in the city of Guasave.

In his sermon, the presbyter, who stood right on the hill, mentioned the importance of welcoming those who left this world, always emphasizing the good things.

At one point during the mass, Luis Fernando García, general director of Algodoneros, opened a parenthesis to address some emotional words to Matt Pobereyko, who surely heard the message from heaven itself.

Also, Jesse Castillo, with tears in his eyes, gave a speech in honor of the comrade who left.

The event was attended by teammates Jesse Castillo, José Félix, Christian López, Alan Sánchez, Javier Robles, Ángel Erro, Ramón Orantes, Salvador Patrón, Ignacio Rodríguez, Alan López, Álex Valdez, Mario González, as well as the team doctor Favián Castro and the trainers Jherson Esqueda and Jesús Olvera.

In the same way, all the Algodoneros office staff were present, who were responsible for the logistics of the event.

Curiously, Pobereyko’s funeral services (wake) are being offered tonight in the United States, where he will be buried tomorrow.

At the end of the mass, on the giant screen of the stadium, a video was projected with the best moments of the season of the infallible Pobereyko.