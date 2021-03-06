This Wednesday, March 10 at 6:00 p.m. a massive march is announced in front of the Buenos Aires Obelisk to demand justice for the death of Diego Maradona. “He did not die, they killed him”, is the message that circulates in the networks calling for the meeting.

And at the forefront of the movement in networks are none other than Dalma and Gianinna maradona, emotionally affected after a series of audios came to light in which it was shown that the death of the Ten could have been prevented, a conjecture that has a judicial instance with the investigation of the professionals who took care of his health.

Now, the novelty is that it will also be on the march Claudia Villafañe, a presence with a high visual impact, which was confirmed by Gianinna on her social networks.

The request for justice by Diego Maradona circulating on the networks.

Dalma’s sister shared a capture of the chat in which her mother asks her about the march and tells her that she will be with them, in the same way that she was just after Diego died, when she held them during the wake at the Casa Rosada.

“Are you going to the march on Wednesday?” Claudia asks her daughter. “Yes, yes, I’m going …”, Gianinna replies. And there came the respectful question from “Mamunis” (as it appears on the agenda): “Can I go with you?”

“Obviously, I love you, I’m excited that you want to go …”, says Gianina to her mother. “Front row!” Claudia clarifies. And the young woman completes: “As always …”.

The chat between Gianinna Maradona and Claudia Villafañe.

In the midst of the pain that Diego’s death caused, with the subsequent derivations that the case took, exposing miseries and embarrassments of all kinds, the march demanding justice for Maradona will be a demonstration to one of the greatest idols in the country.

In this context, seeing Dalma, Gianinna and Claudia herself surrounded by thousands of Maradoneanos and Maradoneanas will be a photo that will travel the world, in every corner where the departure of the Ten caused surprise and regret.

This decision by Claudia came in the same week that she finally decided to kick the board and called outraged Controversy at the bar to go to the crossroads of some comments that Mauricio Dalessandro, Matías Morla’s lawyer, was making.

Dalma, Claudia, Gianinna, Diego and Benjamín Agüero.

It is still unknown what other figures from the sports environment, friends or relatives close to Maradona will participate in the March 10 march, baptized # 10M, in honor of Diego, and there is no official confirmation of the security operation that will control order during the manifestation.

What is known is that it will be an event that will be broadcast live on all television signals and, in the midst of the reigning anger, it will also seek to be an expression of love for Diego’s memory.