Mauro Icardi assisted PSG’s second goal, now led by Mauricio Pochettino, who defeated Nice 2-1 at home and reached Lille at the top of the French league after playing this Saturday a game valid for the 25th. date.

Icardi, who was a starter like his compatriot Leandro Paredes (he was replaced after 38 minutes of the complement) gave the pass for Italian midfielder Moise Kean to score the second goal for PSG at 31m of the second half.

The first conquest of Paris Saint Germain, last champion and that did not have Angel Di María, injured, was achieved by the German midfielder Julian Draxler, at 22 minutes of the first stage, while the Nice goal was scored by the Portuguese midfielder Walter Benítez at 5 ‘of the second half.

With this result, PSG is the highest-scoring team in the tournament with 57 victories and the one that achieved its 17th. victory in 25 dates. With that, he reached the top of the competition, with 54 points, at Lille, which will host Brest (30) this Sunday, while Nice was left with 29.