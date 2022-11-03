91% of the polls were counted; if the trend continues, the former prime minister’s alliance will have 65 of 120 seats in Parliament

With 91% of votes counted, the right-wing alliance led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on the verge of securing a majority in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. According to data from Election Commissionthe pro-Netanyahu bloc won 65 of the 120 seats.

The ruling coalition led by center-left Yair Lapid would take 50 seats. The independents add up to 5. The data are partial, until the dawn of this Thursday (3.Nov.2022). The final result must be announced by Friday (4.nov).

In the division between subtitles, Likud, the former prime minister’s party, has 32 seats. He is followed by the centrist Yesh Atid (Has the Future), of the current prime minister, Yair Lapid, with 24 seats. The 3rd most voted party, with 14 seats, is the ultranationalist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Force) coalition.

The sweeping victory of Netanyahu, who ruled the country for 15 years (1996-1999 and 2009-2021), exceeds expectations. Polls of voting intentions pointed to a close race.

The entry of the Jewish Force will be one of the main novelties. The alliance led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir advocates the expulsion of Arab citizens who do not pledge allegiance to Israel, among other extremist agendas. This causes fear among Palestinians amid conflicts in the West Bank.

This was the 5th legislative election held in the country in 3 and a half years. The dissolution of the Israeli Parliament was announced on June 20 by the then Prime Minister, Naphtali Bennett. He left office on July 1. He was replaced by Lapid, who served as foreign minister.