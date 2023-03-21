For the death of a man who was only shot in the right leg, he was recently arrested in Rogelio “N”, better known as “El Roger” and/or “El Roy”, in the State of Mexico.

The assault with a firearm that began as a fight between the victim and “El Roger” occurred on Christmas Eve last year: December 20, 2022, in the municipality of Tlalnepantla de Baz.

The arrest of the 75-year-old man was carried out by the Specialized Homicide Prosecutor’s Office Valle de Toluca “Grupo Tlalnepantla” and the Specialized Attention Center of the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office.

As well as the Intelligence and Investigation Unit for Prevention (UIIP), the Secretary of Security of the State of Mexico (SSEM), and the General Directorate of Municipal Public Security of Tlalnepantla.