The decision opened the door wide to the paths of transformation that may occur in the current American policies, both internally and externally, if Trump wins again.

Former US President Donald Trump is supposed to announce, on Tuesday, that he is a “candidate for the presidential elections” for 2024, according to one of his close advisers.

“Trump will announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president,” Trump adviser Jason Miller said on the Warroom podcast, hosted by another friend of the former Republican president, Steve Bannon. “It’s going to be a very professional and very elaborate announcement.”

Multiple considerations

The researcher specializing in American affairs, Kamal Al-Zogoul, said that Trump’s chances are much lower than the previous one in the 2020 US presidential elections.

In a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, Al-Zogoul explained that the scenarios for the US elections, as well as the chances of the candidates, are still unclear for several reasons.

The first is the delay of current President Joe Biden in announcing his position on running for a second presidential term, due to the delay in the results of the midterm elections, which have not been clear until now.

The second: The absence of other personalities from the two parties to run for office makes the American voter delay his loyalties until deciding on any electoral map, and therefore it is better to wait for the results of the Senate elections, and more powerful than that is the issuance of the final list of the results of the state governors’ elections, because the state governor and his legislature are the ones who sign timings and primaries dates in each state for the upcoming presidential elections.

Third: The dates of the 2024 presidential primaries play a large role in drawing the electoral map in the states, so it is necessary to wait to develop an accurate scenario around its results.

According to Al-Zogoul, the scenarios for Trump’s fortunes are still different, but the agenda could differ, and he would gain more support if Democrats continued to adopt the issues of abortion and women, who make up more than half of the American electorate, as well as the issue of immigration and the issue of gun ownership, all of which are controversial issues in the American street.

On the other hand, if the Democrats manage to reduce inflation and lower fuel prices, Trump will have difficulty competing with them.

Al-Zogoul says: “Trump’s chances in his next election campaign are less than his chances in 2020, but we have to wait for the electoral primaries for each state, and we have to look at the list of his competitors, because competition within a single party through primaries sometimes creates a division among members of one party. “.

different positions

In general, Trump’s decision to announce his candidacy for the US presidential elections in 2024 is facing opposition from a team of the former president’s advisers, while politicians are pressing him to do so.

A group of politicians close to Trump suggested to the former president, that he postpone his position on running for the presidential elections in 2024, until after the run-off in the Senate in Georgia in December, according to the British newspaper, “The Guardian”, citing “informed” sources.

Trump was dealt a heavy blow after the disappointing performance of the right-wing candidates he supported in the midterm elections, especially with the defeat of Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania, which made uncertainty hang over the party that will control the Senate.

Other advisers are urging Trump to hold off until the Senate run-off, and then decide how to announce his nomination based on how votes go in Georgia.