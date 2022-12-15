After a day of intense negotiations in the Chamber of Deputies for the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) this Wednesday (Dec.14, 2022), the vote on the proposal on Thursday (Dec.15) remains uncertain.

O Power360 found that the judgment by the STF (Federal Supreme Court) of the rapporteur’s amendments –which directly benefit deputies and senators– and the lack of definition of the elected government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvthe (PT) on ministries for key parties halts support for the proposal.

The President of the Court, Minister Rosa Weber, voted for the unconstitutionality of the budget rapporteur’s amendments in a trial resumed on Wednesday. read the full of the vote (552 KB).

The other justices must vote on Thursday (15.10), when the trial will resume.

Weber is the rapporteur for the proceedings on the subject at the Supreme Court. In her vote, she considered that the public budget is placed 🇧🇷at the service of the electoral priorities and the parochial interests of the parliamentarians that are part of the presidential coalition”🇧🇷

He also stated that the amendments were intended for a group “restricted and incognito parliamentarians covered by the veil of the RP9 heading”🇧🇷

The minister’s vote was like a shower of cold water on the political class, which expected an intermediate solution to the issue. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI), said there was no reason to consider the modality of amendment unconstitutional.

Soon after, the tables of the Chamber and the Senate presented a resolution that institutionalizes and creates rules for the division of the resources of the rapporteur’s amendments.

The idea is to vote on this change to give more transparency to the device in a Congressional session on Thursday (Dec. 14) to try to calm tempers with the STF and maintain the resources used to irrigate congressional strongholds.

Deputies, for example, turned on the warning signal with Weber’s vote. The tendency is for them to proceed with caution in the negotiations around the ceiling-breaking PEC. As advanced the Power360the proposal should only be voted on in the Chamber when there is a decision coming from the Supreme Court.

INDEFINITE ESPLANADE

The calculation in the House and Senate would be that Lula would form a support group with the MDB, PSD, PP and União Brasil by dividing 8 ministries between these parties. The acronyms would have a vacancy in each House, except for the MDB, which claims one more for the performance of senators Simone Tebet (MS) and Renan Calheiros (AL) in the PT’s presidential campaign.

At the moment, the PSD would have the Ministries of Infrastructure and Tourism, the União Brasil da Câmara com Minas e Energia, and the MDB with two vacancies, plus one for Tebet, who would be in charge of Lula. The Environment and Agriculture folders were once again discussed. Here’s the summary:

MDB (3 places) – one for the Senate (Cities/Integration), one for the Chamber (Sports/other) and one for Tebet;

– one for the Senate (Cities/Integration), one for the Chamber (Sports/other) and one for Tebet; Union Brazil (2 vacancies) – one for the Senate (Cities/Integration) and one for the Chamber (Mines and Energy);

– one for the Senate (Cities/Integration) and one for the Chamber (Mines and Energy); PP (2 seats) – one for the Senate (indefinite) and one for the House (indefinite);

one for the Senate (indefinite) and one for the House (indefinite); PSD (2 places) – one for the Senate (Infrastructure/Tourism) and one for the Chamber (Infrastructure/Tourism).

Quoted as the main name to assume the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the rapporteur of the PEC break-ceiling in the Chamber, Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA), says, behind the scenes, that he would not be willing to accept the position due to regional issues.

The folder must be from the acronym, as the MDB claims to have abdicated from the post. In this scenario, the name of the former mayor of Salvador and former candidate for governor of Bahia ACM Neto (União Brasil) appears as quoted.

In the case of the Senate, the former president of the House Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). He is at the forefront of negotiations between his party and the government elected in the Casa Alta. The senator himself could assume Cities or Social Integration.

NO VOTES

O Power360 found that on the night of this Wednesday (14.10) the deputies had 240 votes to approve the proposal endorsed by the Senate. PT leaders insist on voting on the text on Thursday (15.10).

The articulations to reach 308 votes, the minimum necessary to approve the text, must turn into the early morning with a meeting between the text’s rapporteur, Elmar Nascimento (União Brasil-BA), and party leaders of the Chamber.

The leader of the PP in the House, Andre Fufuca (MA), said that the bench will be released to vote on the text as it was approved in the Senate. However, some deputies of the acronym have already signaled that they will defend, at least, changes in the proposal.

the deputy Lafayette Andrada (Republicanos-MG) said there was no support for the text if the 2-year term and the value, which could have an impact of more than R$ 200 billion, are maintained.

According to the rapporteur, the basis of his opinion will be the text approved in the Senate and a possible change would be the deadline, from 2 years to 1 year.

O Power360 learned that Elmar commissioned several technical studies on changes to the proposal. Among the possible changes is the deletion of “2024” without modifying the wording of the PEC and preventing the text from returning to the Senate. In this way, the hole in the ceiling would meet Centrão’s claim that he wants a term of just 1 year.

The deputy said that the value of the PEC will be maintained, but highlights can be presented to remove the permission to spend, outside the ceiling, resources from loans with international bodies

To feel the temperature, the Chamber started this Wednesday afternoon an informal discussion on the proposal in plenary. The idea was for Elmar Nascimento to collect the impressions of congressmen on the subject. In practice, nothing has changed in the processing of the text.