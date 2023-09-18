It was of little use fiftieth anniversary ceremony of remembrance of President Salvador Allende in Chile if no one, neither the Mexican president nor the leftist Chilean president, condemned the fundamental part of the event: the sponsorship, financing, military support and coverage of the White House -that is, the US government-to the military coup plotters General Augusto Pinochetthe brutal repression of dissidents and the forced exile of thousands of citizens.

Pinochet’s coup was not born alone, nor out of nowhere: every year official information from the White House in the sense that the US Government took socialist Chile as a matter of State and until the Pentagonwho had trained Chilean soldiers, was key in the coup of September 11, 1973.

By instructions of the White Housethe imperial power apparatus decided on the military coup and repression in Chile in response to the constitutional decision of Chileans to vote for a socialist-communist government, with an agenda of nationalization of natural resources that had been decided. Allende based on its constitutional powers. Even the newspaper El Mercurio, which received subsidies from the US Government, continues without having recognized its key role in the military coup and the period of brutal repression.

The decision to support Latin American dictatorships in the face of popular advance – Chile, Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Bolivia – was a State decision: the US Government. The militarist cycle was decided and promoted by Henry Kissinger, Nixon’s National Security Advisor from 1965 to September 25, 1973 and then as Secretary of State until 1977. The two great decisions to militarize the repression against the popular advance in Chile – the Socialist Party-Communist Party coalition that gave victory to Allende, with the endorsement of the Christian Democratic Party—and in 1976 the support of the White House for the brutal dictatorship of the Argentine military to overthrow the Peronist Government of Isabelita Perón responded to The anti-communist strategy of Kissinger, who turned 100 last May, remains lucid and was received with honors by none other than the Communist Government of China.

In the official reminder of 50 years of the coup against Allendethe bombing of the La Moneda Palace and the imprisonment of thousands of dissidents in the national State by soldiers trained in counterinsurgency by the US Government through the School of the Americas in the US zone of the Panama Canal, no one, but no one , dared to criticize the responsibility of the White House in the organization of the coup, the financing of the Chilean far-right and the legitimization of the military government.

Without a condemnation of the US, the White Houseto the Pentagon, to Nixon, to Kissinger, to the CIA and to the American diplomats in Chile – among them, one who was ambassador to Mexico, Jeffrey Davidow – the tribute to Allende was hypocritical, to say the least.

As happened in the seventies with the Russell Tribunal for prosecuting US crimes in Vietnam in 1966, Latin America should promote the creation of an international court to try US crimes in Chile, including the conditions for – until now –credit Allende’s death to a political act of suicide before falling into the hands of the coup plotters sponsored by the US.

Will remember Allende only because of the chaos in his government and because military coup that violated the country’s democratic transition is not enough to build the foundations of a new coexistence. Chile reached a new democratic election from a non-socialist leftist current, but dragging along the control structures inherited by Pinochet before leaving power pushed by an adverse plebiscite.

The reminders to Allende Last week they left the prosecution of those responsible for the coup up in the air. The US CIA itself has been forced to declassify documents on its participation in the coup and the repression, but without any condemnation of its officials who operated on instructions from Kissinger from the White House.

Without direct condemnation of the United States, the White House, Nixon, Kissinger, the CIA and the Pentagon, the figure of Allende He will not have peace or justice.

