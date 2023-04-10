The death of the 27-year-old singer, Julián Figueroa, has shaken the middle of the show in Mexico, because it was a surprise death and that it is the son of two well-loved characters in Mexico, Maribel Guardia and the extinct singer Joan Sebastian.

One of the most heartfelt messages for Julián Figueroa’s mother, actress Maribel Guardia, came precisely from another famous soap opera actress, the popular Erika Buenfil, who sent her condolences.

With all the pain as a mother. Unfortunately I read very very sad news. My deepest condolences to @MaribelGuardia. A very big hug. Rest in peace. Julian Figueroa

Erika Buenfil offers her condolences to Maribel Guardia on the death of Julián Figueroa. / Photo: Twitter

This Saturday night, the death of Julián Figueroa was announced, after having located his lifeless body in a family home in the Jardines del Pedregal sector, in Mexico City.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office has yet to rule on the causes and circumstances of Julián Figueroa’s death, but preliminary versions indicate that it was a heart attack.

Receive more news from show on whatsapp