born a July 10th in Ensenada, Baja CaliforniaMaría Chacón develops as one of the actresses and singers with a lot of talent and charisma, since her appearance in 2003 in the children’s ‘reality show’ of Televisa, FAME code this beauty took seventh place out of 40 boys and girls who participated.

with little more than one million 378 thousand followers On Instagram, Maria Chacon She became the darling of the children’s audience for her appearance in the soap opera Alebrijes and Rebujos from 2003 to 2004 on Televisa with the character of “Sofía” or “Chofis”, where that same year she was sent to Televisa Children to cover the Olympic Games Athens 2004 to conduct children’s segments.

In her acting career, she acted for series like What a mother, what a father! (2006) and made his debut in short films such as Fondeados (2011). She was part of the musical group Play from 2006 to 2008. Her debut album was titled Days That Don’t Come Back. Additionally, she appeared on the Comedy Central comedy show, Rooms for rent.

To close the year, Maria Chacon She is willing to continue working hard to achieve her personal and professional goals and stay in the public eye on the projects that she will surely have on the doorstep.