In 90min we have closely monitored the possibility of Alan Pulido returning to Chivas starting this summer. A movement that Fernando Hierro has been managing for several months and that seems to have reached its final resolution this weekend, which does not play in favor of the cause of the sacred flock, since the Mexican striker would have made the decision to continue within of the MLS with Sporting Kansas City with a renewal offer that involves a double salary. That is, around 4 million dollars per year.
Until the announcement is official, it is a fact that Chivas will be hoping to sign the return of the Mexican, but the reality is that those from Verde Valle should already analyze other names within the market, since Pulido’s option looks almost impossible. That being the case, there are two players who will be free agents in months, two veterans who have wanted Guadalajara for years.
Both Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela end their contracts with their teams and it is no secret to anyone that they are liked by the Chivas board of directors. In the case of ‘Chicharito’, he has very few options to renew with the Galaxy, for which reason his signature seems viable. As for Vela, he continues to be useful for LAFC and surely the California team will offer him the renewal, although due to age, with a lower salary. Guadalajara has already made a couple of calls to the environment of both and they are viable targets, as long as they are offered the correct salary.
#Alan #Pulido #equation #striker #sign #Chivas
