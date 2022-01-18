Observers believe that Al-Amiri’s moves fall within the context of the coordination framework’s attempts to reach a last-minute consensus formula with the forces of the Triple Alliance, the Sadrists, Sunnis and the Kurdistan Democratic Party, in a race against time before the Federal Supreme Court decides on the legitimacy of what happened in the first session of the House of Representatives The new Iraqi or not.

But others see that the matter is more than that and is an indication of the signs of the coordinating framework contract being broken, in light of the Sadrist movement’s refusal to involve the State of Law coalition led by Nuri al-Maliki in the next Iraqi government, and they see that al-Amiri is trying to agree with al-Sadr and his allies independently of al-Maliki.

In this context, Muhannad Al-Janabi, Professor of Political Science, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “It seems clear that some forces within the coordination framework are seeking to get closer and perhaps even join the ranks of the national majority led by the Sadrist bloc, where despite the objections of the coordination framework forces to what It resulted in the first session of the new parliament, and the election of the presidency, but the negotiation between the Sadrist bloc and some parties to the coordination framework witnessed a remarkable development, especially with the Al-Fateh coalition.

It seems that al-Sadr does not object to the inclusion of the Al-Fateh coalition, which has 17 deputies, and the State Forces Alliance, which has 4 deputies, and consists of the Wisdom Movement led by Ammar al-Hakim and the Victory Alliance led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, as seen by al-Janabi, adding: “Provided that the State of Law coalition is held accountable. for what he committed during his rule, and for the factions handing over their weapons to the state.”

For his part, Ali al-Baydar, writer and political analyst, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: “Al-Sadr’s insistence on excluding active forces within the coordination framework, specifically Maliki’s coalition, will lead to the fragmentation of this framework and even the demolition and undermining of the so-called Shiite house in its usual form since 2003 And this may tempt some of the parties to the framework to fall into the Sadr box, such as the Al-Amiri alliance, after obtaining guarantees and assurances that they will obtain a share of the cake of power and its next government formation, and that there will be no accountability.”

Al-Baydar added: “There is a general popular trend in the country towards putting forward the file of holding the killers of the demonstrators accountable, and fighting corruption, and for this reason many Shiite forces want to wear the Sadrist mantle, in order to escape themselves from the repercussions of this, and on the other hand, Al-Sadr is working to limit and even freeze Al-Maliki’s political role. As a personal and traditional competitor to Al-Sadr for Shiite political and ideological leadership.”

Muqtada al-Sadr, whose bloc won 73 deputies, seeks to form a national majority government through an alliance with the Sunni and Kurdish blocs, which is rejected by the Shiite coordinating framework forces.