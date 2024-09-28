Israeli soldiers departing for the country’s border with the Gaza Strip | Photo: EFE/ Atef Safadi

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced this Saturday (28) the death of one of the leaders of Hamas who operated from southern Syria, Ahmed Muhammad Fahd.

The information comes as the military confirmed the death of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an attack launched against the terrorist group’s headquarters, in Beirut, this Friday (27).

According to the military, Fahd was responsible for directing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, mainly through rocket launches in the Golan Heights.

“Fahad was eliminated while planning to carry out another terrorist attack in the immediate period,” said the IDF, which used fighter jets in southern Syria to eliminate the terrorist target after it was located by Israeli intelligence.

About to complete a year of war against Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, Israel now faces an escalation of the conflict with Hezbollah, in Lebanon. On Friday, the Army launched a major attack against the group’s headquarters in Beirut, which resulted in the death of its top leader, Nasrallah.

Israel has expanded its offensive against terrorist leaders in the Middle East in recent days. In total, since October 7, the country has eliminated at least ten leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, including the political leaders of both groups.