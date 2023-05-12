Increase in income to R$ 1,586 was due to the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 and more opportunities in the job market

The country recorded an increase in the average monthly income, according to data released by the IBGE. In 2022, income reached BRL 1,586, an increase of 6.9% compared to the lowest amount recorded in the historical series, computed in 2021, in the amount of BRL 1,484. The survey has been carried out since 2012 by PNAD (National Household Sample Survey).

The income growth per capita reached 7.7% in 2022, compared to the same period in 2021. Last year, the total amount was R$ 339.6 billion. The research points out that among the reasons for the increase are the interruption of the payment of emergency aid, creation of the Brazil Aid and improvement in the job market.

The Northeast region continues with the lowest income per capita in the country, from R$ 1,011 in 2022 – compared to R$ 929 in 2021. The percentage between the periods was 8.8%.

The North has the 2nd lowest income in the country, although it had the highest percentage of income increase between 2022 and 2021 – 21.2%. Residents of this area had a monthly average of BRL 1,011 last year, and BRL 940 in 2021.

The South region has the highest average income in Brazil: R$ 1,927. In 2021, it was R$ 1,814 – a variation of 6.2%. Next comes the Southeast, with income of R$ 1,891 – R$ 1,678 in 2021 (increase of 4.8%).

The Midwest had an income growth of 10.6%. It went from R$ 1,678 to R$ 1,857.

INEQUALITIES

The fall in income inequality is the lowest in the last 11 years. The number of people with monthly income in the country grew from 59.8% (2011) to 62.6% (2022) and was the highest since 2012.

For Alessandra Brito, an analyst at PNAD, “The category of other social programs, which included Emergency Aid, returned to its historic level of less than 2% in the Survey. As for the item where we funded Bolsa Família and where Auxílio Brasil is funded this year, if we compare it with the pre-pandemic period, we can see that the proportion of people benefiting from it increased from 14.3% in 2019 to 16.9% in 2022. ”

The survey carried out by the IBGE indicates that the proportion of beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil, currently Bolsa Família, reached 16.9%.

The entry of almost 8 million people into the job market was also important for changes in the average monthly income in Brazil.

The analyst pointed out that the employed population “It pulled the average income down, but apparently these people entered the job market receiving salaries with similar values, which resulted in a less unequal distribution. In addition, the average income of workers without a formal contract and on their own increased in the period, also contributing to this drop in the inequality index”.

Although the research has shown a decrease in inequalities, it still remains. Data indicate that the average income among the 1% of the population that earn more was 32.5 times greater than the value of the 50% that earn less. The average monthly income of these groups is R$17,447 and R$537, respectively.

“The sudden drop of this ratio to the lowest level of the historical series reflects a little of everything we observe. Many people have returned to the job market. The very poor are receiving aid that compares to emergency aid in value, and the richest 1% have seen a small reduction in income.”said Alessandra Brito.

The survey indicates that half of the population with the lowest incomes had an increase in the values ​​received by 18% in relation to the lowest index in the historical series: it went from R$ 455 to R$ 537.