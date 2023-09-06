Madrid. Researchers from the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and the University of Berkeley, in the United States, developed a brain-computer interface (BCI) that allowed a woman to speak through a digital avatar with severe paralysis caused by a stroke.

This is the first time that speech and facial expressions have been synthesized from brain signals, the researchers said in the journal Nature. The system can also decode these signals into text at almost 80 words per minute, which is a vast improvement over commercially available technology.

Edward Chang, a UCSF professor of neurological surgery, who has been working on this technology, known as the brain-computer interface (BCI), for more than a decade, hopes that this research breakthrough will lead in the near future. to a system approved by the Food and Drug Administration that allows speech from brain signals.

“Our goal is to re-establish a full-bodied form of communication, truly the most natural way of speaking with others, added Chang, a fellow at UCSF’s Weill Institute for Neuroscience and the Jeanne Robertson Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry.

“These advances bring it much closer to making it a real solution for patients,” he said.

Chang’s team previously demonstrated that it was possible to decode brain signals into text in a man who had also suffered a sudden interruption of cerebral circulation (stroke) to the brainstem many years earlier. The current study shows something more ambitious: decoding brain signals into the richness of speech, along with the movements that animate a person’s face during conversation.

Chang implanted a paper-thin rectangle of 253 electrodes on the surface of the woman’s brain, in areas her team has found to be critical for speech.

computer bank

The electrodes intercepted brain signals that, had it not been for the stroke, would have gone to the muscles of the tongue, jaw and larynx, as well as the face. A cable, connected to a port attached to the head, connected the electrodes to a computer bank.

For weeks, the participant worked with the team to train the system’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to recognize her unique brain signals for speech. To do this, she repeated different phrases from a conversational vocabulary of 1,024 words over and over again, until the computer recognized the patterns of brain activity associated with the sounds.

Instead of training the AI ​​to recognize whole words, the experts created a system that decodes words from phonemes. These are the speech subunits that make spoken words in the same way that letters make written words. “Hello,” for example, contains four phonemes: “HH,” “AH,” “L,” and “OW.”

Using this method, the computer only needed to learn 39 phonemes to decipher any English word. This improved the accuracy of the system and made it three times faster.

“Precision, speed and vocabulary are crucial. It’s what gives a user the ability, over time, to communicate almost as fast as us and have much more naturalistic and normal conversations,” said Sean Metzger, who developed the text decoder with Alex Silva, both graduate students. from the UC Berkeley-UCSF Joint Bioengineering Program

To create the voice, the team devised an algorithm to synthesize speech, which they customized to sound like Ann’s pre-injury voice, using a recording of her speaking at her wedding.

The team animated the avatar with the help of software that simulates and animates muscle movements in the face, developed by Speech Graphics, a company that makes AI-based facial animations.

The researchers created custom machine-learning processes that allowed that company’s software to harness the signals the woman’s brain was sending as she tried to speak and convert them into the movements of the avatar’s face, causing the jaw to open and close, the lips protruding and puckering and tongue moving up and down, as well as facial movements of happiness, sadness and surprise.

“We are compensating for the connections between the brain and the vocal tract that were disrupted by the stroke. When the subject first used this system to speak and move the avatar’s face at the same time, I knew this was going to be something that would have a real impact,” said Kaylo Littlejohn, a graduate student working with Chang and Gopala Anumanchipalli, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UC Berkeley.

An important next step for the team is to create a wireless version that does not require the user to be physically connected to the BCI.

“Giving people the ability to freely control their own computers and phones with this technology would have profound effects on their independence and their social interactions,” David Mo concluded.