There are many parameters to be evaluated for each patient admitted to intensive care The algorithms help doctors analyze them better and support them in making decisions

In a 2018 article titled “Human Cognitive Limitations”, Alan Morris of the University of Utah (USA) estimated the number of variables that an ICU physician must take into account for a patient undergoing mechanical ventilation. Do you know how many there are? 236. If you then multiply these variables by 10, 20 or 30 beds, you will easily realize the complexity of the work in the “Intensive care units”.

He knows something there professor Elena Bignamidirector of the 2nd Anesthesia and Reanimation Operational Unit of the University Hospital of Parma which with his research group is working on evaluation of the impact that new technologies and in particular artificial intelligence (AI) are having in the context of anesthesia and resuscitation in the operative path (also with telemedicine) and in urgency and emergency.

A promising way "It is absolutely like this: the variables for each individual patient are many and constantly changing over the 24 hours, multiplied by the days of hospitalization. For us, having a tool that helps us take into consideration all these variables is fundamental, because moreover, the data analysis is not distorted by our mistakes or by our preferences in any way", He says. Intensive care is one of the specialties for which the use of AI tools seems particularly promising.

Large amounts of data are regularly collected in ‘resuscitations’, making them an ideal terrain for implementing machine learning techniques. A review of the literature based on 173 studies, published in 2020 in the journal Anesthesiology identified six AI application themes in anesthesiology: monitoring of anesthesia depth, anesthesia control, event and risk prediction, ultrasound guidance, pain management and logistics in the operating room.

Initial stages «We are at the initial experiences of the application – underlines Elena Bignami -. These new technologies help us in several moments, for example in the stratification of perioperative risk of a patient or even of a patient in intensive care. We like to make this comparison: if you want to take something out of a closet and get on an unstable stool you know you can fall, but you don't know when, you don't know how and you don't know what you will do to yourself. Instead with AI this stool becomes a solid scale that allows you to know what will happen, when, in which patient and, in that patient, how. So this helps us a lot because it allows us to concentrate our strength on that patient at that moment, to be able to give all patients the best assistance, obviously trying to ensure them the most favorable possible outcome ».

Applications in the perioperative path “Another huge field of application, which we are studying right here in Parma, it is the perioperative path, therefore the more anesthetic sidefrom an organizational point of view: through the acquisition of many data that are stored all together and then analyzed with AI systems, we create an experience of our center that allows us to organize ourselves better ». Professor Bignami and her group recently published a systematic review on the subject, published in the

Journal of Anesthesia, Analgesia and Critical Care.



The reaction of patients and family members And what do the patients think? “We always have an interview with the relative, if by chance the patient is sedated or otherwise unable. We ask them for informed consent to the procedures in which we explain, hopefully in an understandable way, what we will do. Including the use of AI systems. Trying to make it clear that these are not medical replacement robots, as most people tend to believe, but statistical systems that help us to collect data and then to get advice for better care “.

How do family members react?

"Everyone is always very excited to participate. We have always and only found support on this project, which must be completely transparent ».

The future AI will be increasingly present. As the Professor Greg Martinof Emory University (USA), in an article on ICU / Critical Care & Emergency Medicine“over the next 50 years ICU will evolve from a system that reacts to patient deterioration into a system that predicts and prevents these events. Applying real-time analytics to patient data integrated on a large scale will facilitate the creation of health learning systems and the delivery of personalized and even predictive therapy.